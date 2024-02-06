Out of the past: June 16

1993

A federal appeal court yesterday lassoed efforts to keep about 20 wild horses roaming free along a 24-mile stretch of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Southern Missouri; in a 2-1 opinion, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis reversed a lower court ruling and vacated an injunction that had prohibited the National Park Service from removing the horses, which live along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers in Shannon County.

The Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation has made an offer on the St Vincent's College property in Cape Girardeau; terms of the offer haven't been revealed; the foundation hopes to house a museum and cultural center in the old seminary.

1968

Robert Leo Fiedler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Fiedler of Jackson, is ordained in an afternoon celebration at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson by the Rev. Walter Keisker, pastor; Fiedler has been called to serve pastorates at First Lutheran Church in Crowley, Louisiana, and St. John Lutheran Church in Iota, Louisiana, going there the first part of July.

The service of installation for the Rev. Ernest L. Jordan as pastor of the Evangelical United Church of Christ is conducted in the evening; Jordan was recently called as pastor to the church and has been serving the congregation since June 2.