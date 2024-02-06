Out of the past: June 16

A federal appeal court yesterday lassoed efforts to keep about 20 wild horses roaming free along a 24-mile stretch of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Southern Missouri; in a 2-1 opinion, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis reversed a lower court ruling and vacated an injunction that had prohibited the National Park Service from removing the horses, which live along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers in Shannon County.
The Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation has made an offer on the St Vincent's College property in Cape Girardeau; terms of the offer haven't been revealed; the foundation hopes to house a museum and cultural center in the old seminary.
Robert Leo Fiedler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Fiedler of Jackson, is ordained in an afternoon celebration at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson by the Rev. Walter Keisker, pastor; Fiedler has been called to serve pastorates at First Lutheran Church in Crowley, Louisiana, and St. John Lutheran Church in Iota, Louisiana, going there the first part of July.
The service of installation for the Rev. Ernest L. Jordan as pastor of the Evangelical United Church of Christ is conducted in the evening; Jordan was recently called as pastor to the church and has been serving the congregation since June 2.
County Agent T.P. Head calls on those who have regular jobs, but who have some leisure time, to offer their services to Cape Girardeau County farmers who, unless they can get help, face damage to or loss of crops already produced; much wheat, oats, barley and rye is ready to be cut; many farmers are also finding it difficult to put up their hay because of a lack of farm laborers.
Aviation Cadet John Robert Bowers, 23, a son of Mr. and Mrs. E. Bowers of Illmo, was killed yesterday afternoon, when his Navy training plane crashed near Robertsdale, Alabama.
A large crowd attends the 10 a.m. service at St. Vincent's Catholic Church to hear the first solemn high Mass celebrated by the Rev. Joseph L. Lilly, just ordained a priest by Archbishop John Glennon; the Mass schedule at St. Mary's Church is altered by the pastor, the Rev. E. Pruente, to allow his parishioners to attend the service.
The revival meeting which has been underway at the Christian Church for the past two weeks is brought to an end in the evening; the Rev. J. Murray Taylor departs on the midnight train for Caruthersville, Missouri, to open a similar meeting there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
