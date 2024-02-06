Out of the past: June 15

1996

Friday's hot weather didn't stop people from swarming downtown for the opening of Riverfest '96; large crowds showed up early Friday afternoon despite the near-90-degree temperatures; visitors shuffled through the many arts and crafts exhibits, and most couldn't resist the food concessions, stopping for a Riverfest corn dog, funnel cake or ice-cold beverage to fight the heat; even parents had a special place to take their children this year: the Family Fun Village.

McCarthy Brothers Construction Co. is seeking bids from subcontractors and suppliers for a new Mississippi River bridge that will connect Missouri and Illinois at Cape Girardeau; bids must be in hand by 10 p.m. June 27, which will give McCarthy Brothers time to prepare its final bid for the main span of the cable-stayed bridge the next day; the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department will open bids June 28.

1971

After nearly two years of "playing it by ear," the Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council Laboratory at State College is getting a full-time chemist and, with him, an even greater work load; Dr. Donald Popham, a State College chemistry instructor who has been directing the lab since it opened in September 1969, says he expects to have a full-time chief chemist and director by July 1.

The hum of activity is a welcomed sound at the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St.; after years of silence, work by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau to restore the home to its Victorian grandeur is picking up tempo; a new roof was installed last year, and now work has begun on the large front porch; the carriage house is being refurbished, and initial plans are underway to begin acquisition of period pieces for furnishing the eight-room house.