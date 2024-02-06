Out of the past: June 15

1992

Cape Art Engraving Co. Inc. has moved from its Broadview Street location to 728 Broadway in the Broadway Medical Equipment building. Don Strohmeyer will continue to operate the business, assisted by his son, Dan, and Janice Friedrich.

In a case of "deja vu Monday," a split Cape Girardeau City Council gives final approval to a $1.64 per month trash-fee hike; the same split council -- with council members David Limbaugh, Al Spradling III, Mary Wulfers and Melvin Kasten voting for the measure, and Mayor Gene Rhodes and Doug Richards against -- gave initial approval to the measure June 1. As at that meeting, a number of residents appear in opposition to the fee hike.

1967

After a series of meetings and concessions, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education awards contracts for an annex to Central High School and a covered walkway connecting the building with the Junior High. The general contract for the annex goes to Rickard Construction Co., while Sides Construction Co. is awarded the contract for the walkway; that structure now will be covered by aluminum instead of precast concrete.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- No estimate on the completion date of the Highway 77 bridge over the Cotton Belt Railroad between Chaffee and Blomeyer, Missouri, is given by W.D. Carney of Sikeston, Missouri, District 10 highway engineer, in reply to a request for such a date from Chaffee Mayor R.H. Capshaw. Carney appears before the Chaffee City Council to present the proposed contract for the new construction to be carried out on Route M through Chaffee, but the discussion soon turns to the long delay in the overpass construction.