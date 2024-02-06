Out of the past: June 14

1994

The Southeast Missouri University Foundation has backed out of plans to buy a dilapidated, old house so two Cape Girardeau men can obtain it and renovate the structure; foundation officials had considered buying the 90-year-old-house at 534 Washington Ave., at a cost of $24,500 and tearing it down; the property boarders a university parking lot.

For the past seven years, Dale Orr of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and his small group of carpenters have built eight churches or church-oriented structures; this week, the group calling itself "Truss and Obey Lay Builders" is in Jackson building a new education center for the Shawnee Hills Baptist Church.

1969

Herbert S. Wright, chief administrator at Cape LaCroix Manor Inc. here, has joined in the protest against the Department of Health, Education and Welfare's proposed cut in Medicare fees to extended-care facilities; HEW recently proposed the elimination for a flat percentage allowance in computing reimbursements to hospitals and extended-care facilities.

Girardeans saw the opening of two new retail outlets; the Fabric Center was opened at 2007 Independence St., by Mr. and Mrs. Burl Taylor, and Sports and Salvage Liquidators, owned and operated by Bill Kenley, formerly of Doniphan, Missouri, opened at 1621 Independence St.