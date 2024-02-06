All sections
RecordsJune 14, 2019
Out of the past: June 14
The Southeast Missouri University Foundation has backed out of plans to buy a dilapidated, old house so two Cape Girardeau men can obtain it and renovate the structure; foundation officials had considered buying the 90-year-old-house at 534 Washington Ave., at a cost of $24,500 and tearing it down; the property boarders a university parking lot...

1994

The Southeast Missouri University Foundation has backed out of plans to buy a dilapidated, old house so two Cape Girardeau men can obtain it and renovate the structure; foundation officials had considered buying the 90-year-old-house at 534 Washington Ave., at a cost of $24,500 and tearing it down; the property boarders a university parking lot.

For the past seven years, Dale Orr of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and his small group of carpenters have built eight churches or church-oriented structures; this week, the group calling itself "Truss and Obey Lay Builders" is in Jackson building a new education center for the Shawnee Hills Baptist Church.

1969

Herbert S. Wright, chief administrator at Cape LaCroix Manor Inc. here, has joined in the protest against the Department of Health, Education and Welfare's proposed cut in Medicare fees to extended-care facilities; HEW recently proposed the elimination for a flat percentage allowance in computing reimbursements to hospitals and extended-care facilities.

Girardeans saw the opening of two new retail outlets; the Fabric Center was opened at 2007 Independence St., by Mr. and Mrs. Burl Taylor, and Sports and Salvage Liquidators, owned and operated by Bill Kenley, formerly of Doniphan, Missouri, opened at 1621 Independence St.

1944

Rudolph "Rudy" Brothers, 26, a motor machinist mate third class, has been wounded in action in England, according to word from the Navy Department received by his wife, who resides in St. Louis, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Brothers of Perryville Road; the extent of the Cape Girardeau sailor's injuries is unknown.

In a ceremony conducted by Commander J.R. Henderson, 20 veterans of World War II were initiated into the American Legion last night; among the new members was Gene Ellis of Sedgewickville, Missouri, age 15; he is said to be the youngest member of the American Legion in Missouri, probably in the entire country.

1919

BENTON, Mo. -- Plans have been made, and work will soon be started on the building of 28 miles of permanent road on Kings Highway through Scott County; Scott County has already appropriated $125,000 for the work, and the state and federal governments will appropriate the same amounts, which will make $250,000 to be spent in Scott County on the road, which connects Ancell, Fornfelt, Illmo, Kelso, Morley and Sikeston.

Fred Hume, chief engineer for International Shoe Co. of St. Louis, came down on the Friday noon train to make preliminary surveys for an addition to Cape Girardeau's factory.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

