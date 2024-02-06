Out of the past: June 14

1992

Riverfest '92 offered a mix of music and fun for crowds Friday and Saturday at Cape Girardeau's 14th annual downtown celebration. Although attendance started out slow Friday and early Saturday, crowds really poured into downtown late yesterday.

The St. Louis-Southwestern "Cotton Belt" Railroad is headed down the track into history. Earlier this year, Southern Pacific Lines announced it was restructuring its operation into a single, 15-state railroad to improve customer service and safety and reduce operating costs; that means the end of the Cotton Belt and the Rio Grande railroads, and will leave the Southern Pacific Railroad as the loan survivor of the trio of historic railroads that once served the West and mid-southern area of the United States.

1967

With help from the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, the municipal airport will be getting a new identification marker. The old TWIKA sign at the airport has been lowered to the ground; it is being cleaned up and made into a new symbol of the airport.

Phillip Kearney has been elected unanimously chairman of the newly-formed Cape Girardeau Park and Recreation Board; he took office last night, along with vice chairman A.C. Brase and secretary James F. Hirsch.