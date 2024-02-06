Out of the past: June 11

1994

Dan Milligan, former Cape Girardeau Central High School principal, said Friday his decision to leave school a week before commencement was based on a series of meetings starting six weeks earlier requesting special treatment for one senior; on June 3, Milligan left Central High in protest of a decision to allow seniors who hadn't completed graduation requirements to participate in commencement; he hasn't returned to the school.

The annual Riverfest celebration kicked off last night in downtown Cape Girardeau; the festival continues today, with evening main stage entertainment to feature The Ozark Mountain Daredevils; the fireworks will begin at 9 p.m., followed by a concert by Martina McBride.

1969

Dr. David Strand, associate dean at State College, presents a history of the White House Conference on Youth during his keynote address to the conference meeting in the Little Theater at Kent Library; Strand said the conference is designed to be advisory to the American people as a whole and to their representatives in local, state and national legislative bodies, professional and citizens' groups and public and private agencies.

Robert A. Davie, PO 2.C., U.S. Navy, is "wintered in" at the South Pole; the young sailor, 23, is the son of Lorene Speer of Cape Girardeau and Robert Davie; a naval electronics technician, Davie is one of 20 men working with Operation Deep Freeze, a special navy project; the men have been without communication since Feb. 15.