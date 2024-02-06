Out of the past: June 11

1993

After a stormy week, Riverfest organizers are hoping for clear skies for this weekend's celebration of Cape Girardeau's river heritage; Riverfest '93, the 15th annual event, begins in the evening with a concert by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band.

Three storms within the last week have left Cape Girardeau public work crews scrambling to dispose of downed trees and tree limbs; two storms came through Wednesday, dumping more than an inch of rain on the city and brought high winds that uprooted trees and damaged power lines; on Friday, a severe storm with high winds swept through the city, tearing down trees and power lines.

1968

Resurfacing of Broadway is underway with an asphalt coating over the concrete pavement; work is currently being done between Pacific Street and Henderson Avenue, with expectation that section will be open to traffic tomorrow.

Cape Girardeau voters, in a special city election, soundly defeat the proposed 20-cent park tax levy by a more than 3-to-1 margin; out of the 2,006 ballots cast, only 493 are for the issue; it is the second time city voters have turned thumbs down on the issue within a little more than a two-month period.