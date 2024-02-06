Out of the past: June 11

After a stormy week, Riverfest organizers are hoping for clear skies for this weekend's celebration of Cape Girardeau's river heritage; Riverfest '93, the 15th annual event, begins in the evening with a concert by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band.
Three storms within the last week have left Cape Girardeau public work crews scrambling to dispose of downed trees and tree limbs; two storms came through Wednesday, dumping more than an inch of rain on the city and brought high winds that uprooted trees and damaged power lines; on Friday, a severe storm with high winds swept through the city, tearing down trees and power lines.
Resurfacing of Broadway is underway with an asphalt coating over the concrete pavement; work is currently being done between Pacific Street and Henderson Avenue, with expectation that section will be open to traffic tomorrow.
Cape Girardeau voters, in a special city election, soundly defeat the proposed 20-cent park tax levy by a more than 3-to-1 margin; out of the 2,006 ballots cast, only 493 are for the issue; it is the second time city voters have turned thumbs down on the issue within a little more than a two-month period.
A six-county area American Red Cross rehabilitation office is being set up in Cape Girardeau with Angie Puckette of the St. Louis Midwestern Branch Office in charge as area director; the particular function of the office will be to assist flood-stricken families in Cape Girardeau, Perry, New Madrid, Scott and Mississippi counties.
Two Marion, Illinois, men have been fined in justice court in Jackson on charges of bringing Illinois corn to Cape Girardeau County for sale in violation of a state quarantine; prosecution was under the plant and seed law, which prohibits ear corn from being imported from 22 states, including Illinois, where the European corn borer is known to exist.
Although new passenger rates went into effect on railroads yesterday, there is no noticeable dropping off in travel in and out of Cape Girardeau; the new rates are 3 cents per mile for day coach passengers and 3 1/2 cents a mile for those who travel in sleepers or Pullman parlor cars; the regular berth rates also are charged in addition to these rates, and a war tax of 8 percent is added.
Relatives of Herbert Baldridge, a farmer living near Pocahontas, who enlisted for service in the Army about two weeks ago, have learned he has passed an examination and has been accepted for tank service.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
