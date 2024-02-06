Out of the past: June 11

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle says he believes a survey he mailed out last month is an appropriate method for him to determine "community standards" for handling pornography complaints; he explains state law gives local prosecutors leeway in deciding what should be considered pornography, based on community standards. But Presiding Circuit Judge A.J. Seier and Presiding County Commissioner Gene Huckstep contend the survey wasn't necessary.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department employees have barricaded the footbridge over Cape LaCroix Creek; the span is deemed structurally unsound.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Scott City is dedicated in the afternoon, with Bishop Ignatius J. Strecker presiding; the Rev. Thomas E. Allen, pastor, celebrates the first Mass after the dedication ceremony. The circular church was completed in just a year after groundbreaking was held; it was built by Sides Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau and designed by architects Potterfield and Donallen of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
A commission service for the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, is conducted in the afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Church. As the chapel is still unchartered, Loeber can't be installed, and therefore is to serve at large in Cape Girardeau as pastor of the church in development.
Amid the cheers of well-wishers who see them off at Jackson, 29 Cape Girardeau County men cast off the ties of civilian life and depart for Jefferson Barracks and induction into Uncle Sam's Army. The new contingent brings to 80 the number reporting this month, for which the local draft board gets credit; 99 blacks will be added to this figure later.
One of the heaviest rain and electrical storms in many months hit Cape Girardeau and the district last night, disrupting communications and electrical power temporarily in scattered areas, reducing traffic and causing flood damage along streams and roads. Rainfall in the city measured 1.94 inches, which, coupled with the rain received earlier in the day, made a total of 2.21 inches.
Cape Girardeau is assured the beautiful passenger depot it deserves. The general manager of the railroad has agreed to let the company architects work with local architect W.E. Parlow to come up with plans for a building to cost no more than $35,000; Parlow, having consulted with contractor J.W. Gerhardt, is sure a beautiful station can be built for that price.
The Mississippi River and its tributaries are approaching flood stage, with some bottom land already being flooded.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
