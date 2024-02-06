Out of the past: June 11

1992

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle says he believes a survey he mailed out last month is an appropriate method for him to determine "community standards" for handling pornography complaints; he explains state law gives local prosecutors leeway in deciding what should be considered pornography, based on community standards. But Presiding Circuit Judge A.J. Seier and Presiding County Commissioner Gene Huckstep contend the survey wasn't necessary.

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department employees have barricaded the footbridge over Cape LaCroix Creek; the span is deemed structurally unsound.

1967

St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Scott City is dedicated in the afternoon, with Bishop Ignatius J. Strecker presiding; the Rev. Thomas E. Allen, pastor, celebrates the first Mass after the dedication ceremony. The circular church was completed in just a year after groundbreaking was held; it was built by Sides Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau and designed by architects Potterfield and Donallen of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

A commission service for the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, is conducted in the afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Church. As the chapel is still unchartered, Loeber can't be installed, and therefore is to serve at large in Cape Girardeau as pastor of the church in development.