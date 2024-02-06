Out of the Past: June 10

1999

The Procter & Gamble Co. has announced details of its five-year, far-reaching, strategic plan to carry the company into its next phase of “Organization 2005”; during the process, which will increase long-term annual sales growth 6% to 8%, 15,000 jobs will be eliminated over the next six years — about 13% of the work force — and 10 plants may be closed; “We see no immediate or planned impact on the Cape Girardeau County facility,” a company spokesman said.

The towboat that ran aground Tuesday afternoon on the Mississippi River about one mile south of Cape Girardeau leaked less than 50 gallons of diesel fuel into the river, the U.S. Coast Guard says; the Sharon Wildman ran aground on a dike at 4:45 p.m. while towing 16 barges southbound; the Coast Guard Marine Safety Office in Paducah, Kentucky, oversaw the cleanup and salvage.

1974

The City of Jackson has petitioned the Missouri Supreme Court for a reversed decision on the county law enforcement complex judgment; in a jurisdictional statement filed by City Attorney Kenneth L. Waldron, the city seeks to have the high court rule on the matter on grounds that the County Court has violated sections of the Missouri Constitution by authorizing an indebtedness of $750,000 or more.

Teaching school in Poplar Bluff for a year convinced LaVerne L. Willis she wanted to work with children, but not in the classroom; since December, she has been a deputy juvenile officer at the Cape Girardeau Juvenile Home and, according her, she has found a place she wants to be.