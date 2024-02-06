Out of the past: June 10

A severe thunderstorm dumped up to 3 inches of rain, uprooted trees, scattered limbs and left thousands of people without electricity most of yesterday; wind gusts were clocked up to 55 mph during the morning storm; in Southeast Missouri, 11,000 AmerenUE customers lost power, with about 7,000 being in the Cape Girardeau area.
The vice president for student affairs at Southeast Missouri State University has resigned effective June 30; Dr. SueAnn Strom told her staff last week she was resigning from the $94,000-a-year job, which she has held since August 1992.
The Rev. Clement J. Haberman is installed as pastor of Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church on Upper Bend Road in Cape Girardeau; the Rev. D.W. Ness, pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Charles, Missouri, is the speaker at the afternoon service; he has been serving the church as interim pastor.
Maj. Eugene Harris, head of the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army, 215 Broadway, has been transferred to Detroit, Michigan, and his last day here will be June 24; Maj. and Mrs. Harris came to Cape Girardeau in August 1970; his replacement will be Capt. Ken Sharp from St. Louis.
Plans and specifications for improvements at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport have been approved by the Civil Aeronautics Administration plans division, and they are now in the hands of the legal division of the CAA for review, announces Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., secretary of the airport board; once they are received by the local board, bids will be sought; improvements include the installation of a lighting system and a drainage system, construction of an automobile parking area, a sod runway and the extension of the 2,000-foot main runway to 4,000 feet.
Commissioner Louis Brune believes the street department has the answer to cleaning clogged sewers, a long-standing problem in Cape Girardeau; the city last month purchased a power-operated sewer cleaner and a root cutter, a gasoline-powered apparatus for removing tree roots grown into sewers; the cleaning gear is being put to the test, and Brune reports it has proven satisfactory in removing silt, gravel and cinders.
The Young People's League of Christ Evangelical Church have purchased a new piano, paid for by voluntary pledges by the members; the instrument is formally presented to the congregation by Nora Hoffman, president of the league, during the evening worship service; the program includes singing and instrumental music, together with a sermon on "Music in the Church" by the pastor, the Rev. R. Lehmann.
The big tabernacle on West Broadway, built by First Baptist Church for the just-ended three-week revival, will be used during the summer for services; carpenters were busy this week repairing the seats and making them more comfortable; other improvements will also be made to assure every comfort for those attending services; pastor of the church is the Rev. A.B. Carson.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
