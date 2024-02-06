Out of the past: June 10

1998

A severe thunderstorm dumped up to 3 inches of rain, uprooted trees, scattered limbs and left thousands of people without electricity most of yesterday; wind gusts were clocked up to 55 mph during the morning storm; in Southeast Missouri, 11,000 AmerenUE customers lost power, with about 7,000 being in the Cape Girardeau area.

The vice president for student affairs at Southeast Missouri State University has resigned effective June 30; Dr. SueAnn Strom told her staff last week she was resigning from the $94,000-a-year job, which she has held since August 1992.

1973

The Rev. Clement J. Haberman is installed as pastor of Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church on Upper Bend Road in Cape Girardeau; the Rev. D.W. Ness, pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Charles, Missouri, is the speaker at the afternoon service; he has been serving the church as interim pastor.

Maj. Eugene Harris, head of the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army, 215 Broadway, has been transferred to Detroit, Michigan, and his last day here will be June 24; Maj. and Mrs. Harris came to Cape Girardeau in August 1970; his replacement will be Capt. Ken Sharp from St. Louis.