Out of the past: June 10

1995

Following a stormy Thursday night, blue skies reappeared over Cape Girardeau yesterday as Riverfest '95 got off to a sunny start; although a crowd count wasn't available Friday, the crowd started braving the 95-degree weather for the festival's 3 p.m. opening; three hours later and 10 degrees cooler, downtown streets started filling up; by the time vintage rock group Rare Earth took the stage, the streets and Common Pleas Courthouse lawn and steps were filled.

Schnucks Midtown market will open Tuesday at 121 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau; John Hostetler, who has been serving as supermarket manager at Schnucks Food & Drugs, has been named store manager of the new market in the former Del-Farm National store; National will cease operations at 6 p.m. tomorrow.

1970

Cape Girardeau school administrators, teachers and representatives of cultural organizations last night discussed the possibility of having the St. Louis Orchestra perform in Cape Girardeau; the group met with Peter Pasterich, manager of the orchestra, on the State College campus; the discussion was primarily concerned with the possibility of the orchestra performing a series of special concerts for young people of school age.

A citizens committee against public housing, which just organized here, is seeking a referendum on the public housing issue; the committee plans to circulate petitions for a vote on the federal housing issue, provided the City Council passes the ordinance authorizing a cooperative agreement with the Cape Girardeau Public Housing Authority; a spokesman for the group maintains the "United Front has come in here and tried to force this housing issue."