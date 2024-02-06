Out of the past: June 10

Following a stormy Thursday night, blue skies reappeared over Cape Girardeau yesterday as Riverfest '95 got off to a sunny start; although a crowd count wasn't available Friday, the crowd started braving the 95-degree weather for the festival's 3 p.m. opening; three hours later and 10 degrees cooler, downtown streets started filling up; by the time vintage rock group Rare Earth took the stage, the streets and Common Pleas Courthouse lawn and steps were filled.
Schnucks Midtown market will open Tuesday at 121 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau; John Hostetler, who has been serving as supermarket manager at Schnucks Food & Drugs, has been named store manager of the new market in the former Del-Farm National store; National will cease operations at 6 p.m. tomorrow.
Cape Girardeau school administrators, teachers and representatives of cultural organizations last night discussed the possibility of having the St. Louis Orchestra perform in Cape Girardeau; the group met with Peter Pasterich, manager of the orchestra, on the State College campus; the discussion was primarily concerned with the possibility of the orchestra performing a series of special concerts for young people of school age.
A citizens committee against public housing, which just organized here, is seeking a referendum on the public housing issue; the committee plans to circulate petitions for a vote on the federal housing issue, provided the City Council passes the ordinance authorizing a cooperative agreement with the Cape Girardeau Public Housing Authority; a spokesman for the group maintains the "United Front has come in here and tried to force this housing issue."
Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates its annual mission festival; the Rev. F. Kauth of Paducah, Kentucky, is guest speaker at both morning services, while the night service speaker is the Rev. E.J. Mahnke, executive secretary of the St. Louis Lutheran City Mission.
During an electrical storm last night, a large barn on the Charles Lowes farm near Old Appleton was struck by a bolt of lightning and burned; two horses were lost, but other stock was saved; in addition, machinery and harness in the barn were destroyed, as were grain, hay and dry feed.
A telegram from F.C. Rudiger, personal manager for Ernestine Schumann-Heink, assures the presence of this remarkable woman in Cape Girardeau on June 16; the famed contralto will sing a concert at the Teachers College that evening.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief W.J. Segraves takes exception to an article published in Wednesday's Southeast Missourian, in which a representative of the Law Enforcement League sounded a warning to officials that, unless action is taken to rid the town of gambling houses, the league will give the city another cleaning like the one given last summer; Segraves says he doesn't believe there is any gambling going on in Cape Girardeau, except perhaps a few craps games, and he is doing his best to rid the town of this evil.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
