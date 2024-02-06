Out of the past: June 1

Raymond A. Ritter Sr., a beloved physician and health care pioneer, community leader and philanthropist in Cape Girardeau for more than 60 years, died Friday evening, May 30, at the age of 92; Ritter was the patriarch of a family of physicians; two sons, two nephews, a son-in-law and two grandsons followed him into the practice of medicine.
The Rev. Robert F. Klein Sr. is installed as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church during a special afternoon service; open communion and fellowship follows the service; Klein has been serving as interim pastor at St. Mark since February.
Five houses in Cape Girardeau were declared dangerous buildings constituting nuisances and safety hazards yesterday at a public hearing, which took on a new scope when a delegation petitioned the court to save three of the homes located in South Cape Girardeau; city building supervisor Gerald H. Johnson, after hearing testimony, ordered the three houses -- at 14 Pecan, 105 Pecan and 1906 Ramsey Lane in the Village of Girardeau -- demolished; Johnson said there was no evidence given that the houses could be repaired and no evidence they are occupied.
A professional basketball player, Rhodes Scholar and Missouri native now politically inclined, Bill Bradley will address the more than 370 candidates for diplomas from Cape Girardeau Central High School at commencement exercises tomorrow night in Houck Stadium.
Professor Lynn H. Harris of the English department at State College is the guest speaker at the morning worship service at the Presbyterian Church; he fills the pulpit in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. Bernard A. McIlhaney, who is attending the annual meeting of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in the United States in session at Montreat, North Carolina.
Winds of near tornadic velocity lash Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri late in the afternoon, wrecking three houses at Randles and injuring three persons; O.D. Chism is admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau with injuries sustained when the storm wrecks his residence.
At yesterday's school election, voters approved a proposition to levy a tax of 15 cents on the $100 valuation, to raise $15,000 to repair the public school buildings; the building committee of the school board -- Charles Stehr, James A. Kinder and L.L Bowman -- will meet Monday to make plans for letting the contract for the repairs.
Progress of the construction work on the Education Building at the State Teachers College is exceeding expectations, says J.W. Gerhardt, manager of the Gerhardt Construction Co., which has the contract; at the present rate of progress, the building will be ready several weeks before Dec. 1, the date set for completion; the Education Building, which will be faced with cut stone from Hely's quarry, will resemble the other four buildings on the college campus.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
