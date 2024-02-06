Out of the past: June 1

1997

Raymond A. Ritter Sr., a beloved physician and health care pioneer, community leader and philanthropist in Cape Girardeau for more than 60 years, died Friday evening, May 30, at the age of 92; Ritter was the patriarch of a family of physicians; two sons, two nephews, a son-in-law and two grandsons followed him into the practice of medicine.

The Rev. Robert F. Klein Sr. is installed as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church during a special afternoon service; open communion and fellowship follows the service; Klein has been serving as interim pastor at St. Mark since February.

1972

Five houses in Cape Girardeau were declared dangerous buildings constituting nuisances and safety hazards yesterday at a public hearing, which took on a new scope when a delegation petitioned the court to save three of the homes located in South Cape Girardeau; city building supervisor Gerald H. Johnson, after hearing testimony, ordered the three houses -- at 14 Pecan, 105 Pecan and 1906 Ramsey Lane in the Village of Girardeau -- demolished; Johnson said there was no evidence given that the houses could be repaired and no evidence they are occupied.

A professional basketball player, Rhodes Scholar and Missouri native now politically inclined, Bill Bradley will address the more than 370 candidates for diplomas from Cape Girardeau Central High School at commencement exercises tomorrow night in Houck Stadium.