Out of the past: June 1

1992

The hottest ticket in Cape Girardeau is one to ride the riverboat at this year's Riverfest; rides aboard the Spirit of St. Charles are selling out fast. The event is slated for June 12 and 13.

City officials are hoping the U.S. Department of Transportation approves a proposal by a Texas-based airline to expand air service in Cape Girardeau to include flights to Memphis, Tennessee; currently, Trans World Express -- the city's sole commercial carrier -- provides service between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.

1967

Cape Girardeau County Court formally orders prosecuting attorney Bill D. Burlison to file suit against those former and present county officials shown by the audit received Feb. 27 to owe the county money; in all, the audit showed county officials and employees were overpaid a total of $48,000 during the period of 1958 to 1962.

Dr. Walter W. Ford, 91, who practiced medicine at Gordonville for 60 years before retiring two years ago, died last night at a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he had been a patient three days. He is survived by a son, Walter H. Ford; two daughters, Mrs. Elmore Kassel and Mrs. William Abernathy; four sisters; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren..