Out of the past: June 1

The hottest ticket in Cape Girardeau is one to ride the riverboat at this year's Riverfest; rides aboard the Spirit of St. Charles are selling out fast. The event is slated for June 12 and 13.
City officials are hoping the U.S. Department of Transportation approves a proposal by a Texas-based airline to expand air service in Cape Girardeau to include flights to Memphis, Tennessee; currently, Trans World Express -- the city's sole commercial carrier -- provides service between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.
Cape Girardeau County Court formally orders prosecuting attorney Bill D. Burlison to file suit against those former and present county officials shown by the audit received Feb. 27 to owe the county money; in all, the audit showed county officials and employees were overpaid a total of $48,000 during the period of 1958 to 1962.
Dr. Walter W. Ford, 91, who practiced medicine at Gordonville for 60 years before retiring two years ago, died last night at a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he had been a patient three days. He is survived by a son, Walter H. Ford; two daughters, Mrs. Elmore Kassel and Mrs. William Abernathy; four sisters; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren..
Virgil Shaw, son of James R. Shaw of Smelterville, is among a group of 72 Missourians listed as missing by the Navy Department in a casualty list covering the period from April 16 to May 10. The list doesn't state where he was reported missing, he had been stationed in the Philippine Islands.
An agreement between the Cape Girardeau City Council and the Frisco Railroad as to the use of public streets and certain city-owned private property, in controversy more than a year, is approved by the city through passage of an ordinance that grants the railroad franchise rights for a 30-year period, retroactive to Sept. 1, 1940.
A special train is sent by the Frisco Railroad to Zalma, Missouri, in the morning to carry doctors, nurses, medical supplies and cots to succor the 40 wounded people collected there after a tornado Wednesday evening had all but taken their lives; the train will bring the injured to Cape Girardeau this afternoon, and they will be taken to Saint Francis Hospital for care.
Another storm passes over Jackson early in the morning, featuring intense lighting and 1 1/4 inches of rain. Damaged is the Schmuke building on South High Street, housing the Daniel Klein harness shop; about 30 feet of the tin roof is partly torn off, and the heavy rain drenches the fine stock of goods on the two floors of the building, doing considerable damage.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
