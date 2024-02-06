Out of the past: July 9

1996

Speculation over whether Jo Ann Emerson will pursue the congressional seat of her late husband, U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson, will end tomorrow at 10 a.m., when she will announce her decision at a press conference in Cape Girardeau; Emerson will be flying in from Washington for the event at the Holiday Inn's Oak Room.

It's official: The telephone area code for Southeast Missouri is 573; if a person mistakenly uses the old, 314 area code today, a recording will advise the caller of the correct area code and ask him to dial again; the new 573 area runs from Hannibal south to the Bootheel and west to Lake Ozark; towns using the new area code include Jefferson City, Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Hermann, Poplar Bluff and Rolla.

1971

Voter registration in Cape Girardeau has reached a new tempo with a number of those signing up being 18, 19 and 20-year-olds taking advantage of the 18-year-old right-to-vote act; 23 registrations were taken Tuesday, 11 falling within the new age group; Wednesday, 16 more voters registered, four of these under the new law; since ratification of the new law by the 38th state, 184 youths have registered here and will be allowed to ballot in any election.

Dr. Robert C. Briner, 33, has been hired as director of the Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council laboratory at State College; a native of Indiana, Briner received his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Indiana University in Bloomington and earned his doctorate at Florida State University in Tallahassee.