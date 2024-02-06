Out of the past: July 9

The Rev. John M. Gregory was appointed pastor of Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at the recent Missouri East Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches; a native of St. Louis, Gregory served two years as associate pastor at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson and has been pastor of Benton-Oran United Methodist Churches the past five years.
The Rev. Jere Gowin is installed as the new pastor of Memorial Wesleyan Church in Scott City.
Dress guidelines for students at State College will be maintained, the Board of Regents decided yesterday; replying to a Student Senate proposal the college dress code be eliminated, the board recommended a less stringent approach be followed and reiterated the code must be followed.
In order to alleviate the problem of knowing what property is being referred to in legal notices for rezoning, the City of Cape Girardeau has begun posting signs on such property; the signs, placed by the Department of Public Works, list the address of the property, the owner and the date and place for the rezoning hearing.
Navy Lt. Jerry Rapp of Cape Girardeau narrowly escaped when a bomb, accidentally released from an American airplane, exploded aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hancock while it was engaged in combat in the Pacific several weeks ago; Rapp, flying a dive bomber, had just landed his craft on the carrier and was preparing to alight when the bomb fell from a plane coming in directly behind him; aside from a temporary concussion, Rapp escaped injury.
Sgt. Frank M. Alexiou, 35, husband of Mildred A. Alexiou of Cape Girardeau, died July 1 on Luzon Island as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
Ross Howell, Frisco agent at Delta, is a man of his word; some time ago, he sent in his resignation to take effect July 8, yesterday; the date came around, but no relief came for the agent; last night, Howell locked up his station, boarded a north-bound train for Cape Girardeau and melted into the distance; when the Cape-Hoxie train got to Delta this morning, there was no agent on duty; it is said Howell owns a farm and has gone to it to plow corn and eat watermelons and roasting ears.
Traffic on the Cape Girardeau-Illmo road has been temporarily suspended since Wednesday, while a bridge about five miles from Cape Girardeau is being replaced.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
