Out of the past: July 9

1995

The Rev. John M. Gregory was appointed pastor of Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at the recent Missouri East Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches; a native of St. Louis, Gregory served two years as associate pastor at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson and has been pastor of Benton-Oran United Methodist Churches the past five years.

The Rev. Jere Gowin is installed as the new pastor of Memorial Wesleyan Church in Scott City.

1970

Dress guidelines for students at State College will be maintained, the Board of Regents decided yesterday; replying to a Student Senate proposal the college dress code be eliminated, the board recommended a less stringent approach be followed and reiterated the code must be followed.

In order to alleviate the problem of knowing what property is being referred to in legal notices for rezoning, the City of Cape Girardeau has begun posting signs on such property; the signs, placed by the Department of Public Works, list the address of the property, the owner and the date and place for the rezoning hearing.