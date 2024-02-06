Out of the past: July 8

1994

Negotiations between Scott City and Lady Luck Gaming Corp. are nearing completion as a July 18 operating agreement deadline looms; Lady Luck's plans include a riverboat casino and dock at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority and an optional site on the Diversion Channel near Rhodes Travel Center on Nash Road.

The Cape LaCroix-Walker Creek flood-control project has been stalled for several months because excavation equipment damaged the building at the corner of Kingshighway and Bloomfield Road, owned by Charles Blattner; he won't give the green light to the contractors until he is certain a plan is devised that will prevent further damage to his building.

1969

The swollen waters of the Mississippi River are once again beginning to extend their wet fingers into portions of Cape Girardeau not protected by the floodwall; this morning, the stage here is 35.42 feet and rising; the Themis Street floodgate was closed yesterday, and floodwaters are within 15 feet of lapping the gate entrance at Broadway; the rising waters have also sent the stacks of the old river steamer, Rebel Queen, now a riverfront restaurant, high above the top of the wall.

Cape Girardeau's Sheltered Workshop is in trouble; unless residents come to its aid, the program to help the handicapped help themselves will come to at least a temporary end; $7,500 in contributions is necessary to carry the program through the rest of the year.