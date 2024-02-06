Out of the past: July 8

Negotiations between Scott City and Lady Luck Gaming Corp. are nearing completion as a July 18 operating agreement deadline looms; Lady Luck's plans include a riverboat casino and dock at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority and an optional site on the Diversion Channel near Rhodes Travel Center on Nash Road.
The Cape LaCroix-Walker Creek flood-control project has been stalled for several months because excavation equipment damaged the building at the corner of Kingshighway and Bloomfield Road, owned by Charles Blattner; he won't give the green light to the contractors until he is certain a plan is devised that will prevent further damage to his building.
The swollen waters of the Mississippi River are once again beginning to extend their wet fingers into portions of Cape Girardeau not protected by the floodwall; this morning, the stage here is 35.42 feet and rising; the Themis Street floodgate was closed yesterday, and floodwaters are within 15 feet of lapping the gate entrance at Broadway; the rising waters have also sent the stacks of the old river steamer, Rebel Queen, now a riverfront restaurant, high above the top of the wall.
Cape Girardeau's Sheltered Workshop is in trouble; unless residents come to its aid, the program to help the handicapped help themselves will come to at least a temporary end; $7,500 in contributions is necessary to carry the program through the rest of the year.
Cape Girardeau County is over the top in purchases of bonds applicable to the Fifth War Loan, county chairman Walter H. Oberheide is advised by the Federal Reserve Bank; the purchases of bonds in the county up to and including July 3 amount to $1,125,475.
Master Sgt. Howard Miller has arrived from Patterson Field to take charge of the organization of the guard system at Harris Field, now a base for the Army Air Forces surplus training planes; also arriving was Jerome Annis, representing the Civil Aeronautics Administration, and two senior foremen from Patterson Field; the roster of civilian employees at Harris has been increased to 23, these including maintenance workers and office help.
The big, 6-month-old Chalmers automobile belonging to "Red" Thomas, the Illmo-Cape Girardeau driver, was destroyed by fire last evening on Rock Levee Road, about a half mile south of the Hely rock-crushing plant; Thomas was on his way home from Illmo when he felt a heat wave strike from the rear; he turned his head to glance back and discovered the rear of the car was aflame; he pulled over and abandoned the automobile in fear the gasoline tank might explode; he was helpless to do anything and had to stand by and watch the car go up in flames.
Big Elam Vangilder has been sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the Western League by the St. Louis Browns; he pitched his first game Sunday against Wichita, winning by a score of 2-1; he allowed only six hits.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.