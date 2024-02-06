Out of the past: July 7

1998

A building that housed the offices and workshop of Cooper Oil Co. in South Cape Girardeau was destroyed Monday afternoon by a fire that apparently started when a hot water heater ignited fumes from a fuel tank; three engines from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the blaze, which started shortly after 3 p.m.; by 3:29, all fire lines were in place; 10 minutes later, the fire was under control, but not before the building at 1301 Giboney was destroyed.

If tax credits and other funding mechanisms aren't in place by January, the new owners of old Saint Francis Hospital will give up plans to renovate the structure, says Trent Condellone; Condellone of 801 Good Hope Inc., the group that bought the old hospital this year, updated the city council on the group's plans last night.

1973

Formal opening for the new Super X Drug Store, occupying about 15,000 square feet of the Kroger building at 2121 Independence St., will be held Monday; it will be largest of its type in the city.

Cape Realty Co. plans to move into new and larger quarters next week; it will move from 1936 Broadway to 2121 Broadway, where its corporate offices will be permanently located; the firm recently purchased the new location from Cape Electric Supply; the realty company has been in business 15 years, and C.R. Haertling is president.