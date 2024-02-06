Out of the past: July 6

1997

Guest pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit is the Rev. Robert H. Strickert of Atlanta, Georgia, a son of the congregation; Strickert is the youngest son of the Rev. H.J. Strickert, who was pastor at Immanuel for many years; ordained by his father in 1958 at Jackson, Robert Strickert started a new congregation at Bradenton, Florida; he served there 15 years; since 1974, he has been pastor of Rivercliff Lutheran Church in Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

The riverfront is the place to be in Cape Girardeau; hundreds of people stroll the downtown area, attracted by the American Queen paddle-wheeler and a special "tailgate" antique/collectibles market sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association; 25 persons display their wares, selling from tables, pickup trucks, vans and car trunks on the parking lot at Water Street and Broadway.

1972

At the request of a Cape Girardeau mother whose son is among American prisoners of war in Hanoi, U.S. Rep. Bill D. Burlison has taken steps to urge closer adherence to the Geneva Conventions pertaining to treatment of such prisoners; Burlison, D-10th District, released a copy of a letter he sent to all signatory nations of the conventions, urging them to insist on closer adherence to rules by all nations participating in the Vietnam conflict; the letter was the result of a request from Mrs. Earl Gardner Lewis, mother of Lt. (jg) Earl Gardner Lewis Jr., a navy radar intercept officer who was capture in Hanoi Oct. 24, 1967, after his plane was shot down.

Sweaters and jackets came out of the closet and air conditioners were turned off yesterday as nature provided its own cooling effect, plummeting temperatures into the low 50s late in the day; an overnight low of 51 degrees in Cape Girardeau and 50 in Jackson this morning established new low temperature records for the date.