Out of the past: July 6

Guest pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit is the Rev. Robert H. Strickert of Atlanta, Georgia, a son of the congregation; Strickert is the youngest son of the Rev. H.J. Strickert, who was pastor at Immanuel for many years; ordained by his father in 1958 at Jackson, Robert Strickert started a new congregation at Bradenton, Florida; he served there 15 years; since 1974, he has been pastor of Rivercliff Lutheran Church in Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.
The riverfront is the place to be in Cape Girardeau; hundreds of people stroll the downtown area, attracted by the American Queen paddle-wheeler and a special "tailgate" antique/collectibles market sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association; 25 persons display their wares, selling from tables, pickup trucks, vans and car trunks on the parking lot at Water Street and Broadway.
At the request of a Cape Girardeau mother whose son is among American prisoners of war in Hanoi, U.S. Rep. Bill D. Burlison has taken steps to urge closer adherence to the Geneva Conventions pertaining to treatment of such prisoners; Burlison, D-10th District, released a copy of a letter he sent to all signatory nations of the conventions, urging them to insist on closer adherence to rules by all nations participating in the Vietnam conflict; the letter was the result of a request from Mrs. Earl Gardner Lewis, mother of Lt. (jg) Earl Gardner Lewis Jr., a navy radar intercept officer who was capture in Hanoi Oct. 24, 1967, after his plane was shot down.
Sweaters and jackets came out of the closet and air conditioners were turned off yesterday as nature provided its own cooling effect, plummeting temperatures into the low 50s late in the day; an overnight low of 51 degrees in Cape Girardeau and 50 in Jackson this morning established new low temperature records for the date.
Due to the high water, services of Southside Baptist Church aren't held at the church; arrangements instead are made to hold a meeting in the grandstand at Fairground Park; preaching at the outdoor event is the pastor, the Rev. V.A. Moore.
Lou Weiss, after 16 years of pitching, hurled his first no-hit and no-run game Friday afternoon against the Red Sox at Dexter, Missouri, a contest which the Capahas won, 3-0; 29 batters faced Weiss and not one reached second base; two saw first base, one on a walk and the other on an error; Weiss struck out eight batters; the Caps pounded the offerings of Gene Nichols for 12 hits, including two home runs by Jack Hinton.
Gladys Roberts, Red Cross executive secretary, announces a first aid station, a "Kiddy Koop" and a rest room will be maintained at the decennial celebration of the Missouri Farm Bureau to be held in Cape Girardeau Aug. 10; as many farmers' wives will come from long distances, they will be fatigued from their ride and will welcome an opportunity to remain in the rests room for a short time, Roberts explains; the "Kiddy Koop" will be for children attending with their parents and will be maintained under proper direction by the Red Cross.
Cape Girardeau merchants say the produce market has been unusually slow this week due to wheat threshing, which started in all parts of the county Monday and is keeping farmers busy; only the people living near the city limits are keeping the market supplied with a small amount of tomatoes, cucumbers and other items they grow in their small truck gardens.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.