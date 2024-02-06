Out of the past: July 4

1996

Mud volleyball is a muddy, popular event at the Jackson Jaycees Independence Day Celebration at City Park; 48 teams compete in the tournament; other activities there include a Jackson Municipal Band concert, car show, craft show, pie-eating contest, keg throw, skillet throw and a Knights of Columbus-sponsored horseshoe tournament; the event ends with a fireworks display.

Cape Girardeau's observance of Independence Day began last evening, with a Municipal Band concert at the Capaha Park Band Shell; this evening, the Compton Heights Concert Band of St. Louis performs in front of the A.C. Brase Arena Park grandstand; a fireworks display, sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council, follows.

1971

The Jaycees' Fourth of July picnic is twice the fun, as revelers celebrate both Independence Day and Missouri's Sesquicentennial at Arena Park in a three-day affair; following Friday night's Little Miss Firecracker contest, the celebration continued yesterday with a parade from Capaha Park to Arena Park; along with the picnic fare are greased-hog contests, turtle races and watermelon-eating contests; a big fireworks display finishes off the fun.

The Rev. Michael V. McDevitt has been appointed assistant pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral by the Most Rev. William W. Baum, bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, effective immediately; McDevitt was ordained to the priesthood on May 22 in St. Louis.