Out of the past: July 31

1996

Cape Girardeau teachers received an average 3.5% raise yesterday when the Board of Education approved a salary schedule for the 1996-97 school year; the Community Teachers Association had unanimously approved the salary package earlier in the day.

Tomorrow will be christening day for the new Dorena-Hickman Ferry -- The Dorena -- which will run between Hickman, Kentucky, and a landing near Dorena, Missouri; the boat is a 40-foot vessel, 13 feet wide, powered by a pair of 250-horsepower John Deere engines, and includes the latest safety equipment: radar, radio and other communications and safety lighting.

1971

Another stimulus for working faster to complete plans for the new St. Francis medical center came to hospital officials yesterday, when they learned a $335,539 federal grant has been approved for a vocational rehabilitation department in the proposed facility; groundbreaking for the new hospital at Gordonville and Mount Auburn roads is anticipated in 1972.

Southern Express, a trucking firm owned and operated by Harvey Henry and which has its headquarters here, has moved into new and permanent quarters, a building on South Kingshighway purchased from Burton J. Gerhardt; the structure was originally built for Bi-State Equipment, which suspended local operations a couple years back.