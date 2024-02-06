Out of the past: July 31

Arby's Roast Beef Restaurant is gone; the restaurant closed its doors recently, and word is that an A&W Root Beer restaurant will move into the quarters at 204 N. Kingshighway; Arby's opened in Cape Girardeau in mid-1988.
There's an empty space at 2109 William St.; the structure which previously housed Godfather's Piazza was demolished earlier this month to make way for a new Rhodes 101 Service Center; the Godfather's closing is only temporary, according to a company spokesman.
Everything is ready for Tuesday's primary, provided the election sacks survive an application of sealing wax -- and fire; a fire that smoldered but didn't blaze up threatened election supplies yesterday; it apparently resulted from application of the sealing wax on one sack; the blaze went unnoticed until it had burned the top off the sack; had it occurred after the Jackson courthouse closed, it might have resulted in damage to much of the election supplies.
Thomas A. David of Jefferson City was in Cape Girardeau yesterday to explain Amendment No. 2, which calls for toll roads in Missouri; David said the time was "long overdue" for the state to begin planning for an extensive transportation system to meet traffic demands of the future.
A veteran of three years service in the Pacific is finding it difficult to find a dwelling for his family in Cape Girardeau; Lawrence Baker of Salem, Missouri, who received his medical discharge in June after spending three years in the Navy, plans to move to Cape Girardeau and complete his college education, looking towards entering the teaching profession; he has found no house to rent here to house his family of five.
Clarence Schneider has purchased six lots from Mike Shaltupsky, all of them located at the southeast corner of Bloomfield Road and West End Boulevard; Schneider, who owns Schneider Implement Co., 10 N. Sprigg St., has no immediate plans for the lots.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Several shippers and an attorney appeared before the Public Service Commission yesterday requesting an order authorizing the Frisco Railroad to at once take over the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad and do the switching necessary to keep various plants going that are served exclusively by the C.G.N.; it was brought out at the hearing that the shippers were represented by a Frisco attorney, and that if the Frisco operates the C.G.N. property, it will have to make extensive improvements for which it will have to be paid first.
Clara Stehr left yesterday for her home in Oran, Missouri, after a visit in Cape Girardeau with her uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Adam Halter of South Ellis Street.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
