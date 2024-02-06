Out of the past: July 31

1995

Arby's Roast Beef Restaurant is gone; the restaurant closed its doors recently, and word is that an A&W Root Beer restaurant will move into the quarters at 204 N. Kingshighway; Arby's opened in Cape Girardeau in mid-1988.

There's an empty space at 2109 William St.; the structure which previously housed Godfather's Piazza was demolished earlier this month to make way for a new Rhodes 101 Service Center; the Godfather's closing is only temporary, according to a company spokesman.

1970

Everything is ready for Tuesday's primary, provided the election sacks survive an application of sealing wax -- and fire; a fire that smoldered but didn't blaze up threatened election supplies yesterday; it apparently resulted from application of the sealing wax on one sack; the blaze went unnoticed until it had burned the top off the sack; had it occurred after the Jackson courthouse closed, it might have resulted in damage to much of the election supplies.

Thomas A. David of Jefferson City was in Cape Girardeau yesterday to explain Amendment No. 2, which calls for toll roads in Missouri; David said the time was "long overdue" for the state to begin planning for an extensive transportation system to meet traffic demands of the future.