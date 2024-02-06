Out of the past: July 31

1994

The Southeast Missourian begins a four-day series of articles examining crime, drugs and gangs in Sikeston, Missouri.

From the time Cape Girardeau police officer Dan Niswonger lost control of his police motorcycle, struck a curb and was thrown into a nearby guy wire, the community has provided its support; to date, private donations and money raised for the family by civic groups, organizations and churches total more than $25,000; also about 50 area police officers and firefighters put a new roof on the Niswonger house in May.

1969

In formal ceremonies in the morning at Cape Girardeau Public Library, Earlene Busch of Boulder, Colorado, presents the library a sculpture as a memorial to her husband, Capt. Elwin H. Busch, who was killed in Vietnam on June 9, 1967; the sculpture by Kent Sivers, a widely-recognized artist who teaches at the University of Colorado, is titled "Poised Flight."

BENTON, Mo. -- About 60 Scott County farmers, most of them operators of small farms in the northern portion of the county, decided in a meeting here last night to fight the recent $7 million increase in property assessments; the week-old Scott County Taxpayers Association moved to employ two Sikeston, Missouri, attorneys, John Hux and James Green, to put its case before the Scott County Court.