Out of the past: July 31

1942

Business firms and individuals, anxious to do whatever they can to provide a United Service Organizations Center for service men on stopovers in the city, jump wholeheartedly into plans with offers of furniture, fixtures, refreshments and a location. John Knaup has offered the use of his building at 632 Broadway; centrally located, near both of the larger bus stations, the building is regarded as ideal for the purpose.

Curtis L. Childs begins his 27th year with the Cape Girardeau police force, on the same beat he patrolled when he first donned his uniform, pistol and billy back in 1916. He is over in the Good Hope Street section of town.

1917

Next Thursday through Saturday, the examinations of those to be called up to supply the 135 men the county must contribute to the first National Army of 687,000 will be in Jackson at the courthouse. County Clerk Blucher Sperling and Sheriff Jeff Hutson, both members of the county exemption board, have agreed those days will be best suited for the examination of the first lot of men.

Because two men, Shirley and Sherman Hargis, were discharged by manager Charles Fluhrer of the Roth Tobacco Co., all other tobacco twisters walk out in sympathy in the morning, when the force was to start work; 16 men in all quit. With the twisters gone, twice as many stemmers are automatically thrown out of work. As a result, the whole plant closes down for the day and may remain closed for some time.

-- Sharon K. Sanders