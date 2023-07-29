Out of the past: July 30

1998

Andrew Ostrowski quit his job at the local Procter & Gamble plant at the end of March so he could campaign full time for the U.S. Senate; the Democratic candidate estimates he has spent about $3,500 of his own money in his effort to win Tuesday's primary; Ostrowski is one of the four, largely unknown candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri; the fifth and favored candidate is Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon.

Procter & Gamble Co. has filed for a permit to discharge water into the Mississippi River; the application is in the comment stage in the Water Pollution Control Division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in Jefferson City; water that would go into the river would be processed and clean, say P&G officials.

1973

Arson is suspected in yesterday's blaze at Lorimier School, 401 Independence St.; while there was no sign of forced entry into the building, all doors and windows being locked, arson is suspected because an upstairs file cabinet had been rifled and in the nurse's office, supplies and equipment had been opened and scattered; materials in the coach's office had been ignited, and there was damage to the equipment room; heat caused damage to the kitchen and storage room, and there was smoke damage throughout the building; school superintendent Charles E. House, however, says there should be no delay opening the school next term.

An attempt is being made by several elderly Cape Girardeau area residents to officially form the Cape County Council on Aging; but the interest shown in the organization so far has been less than enthusiastic; Percy Little, acting president, calls a meeting of the group this morning at the National Guard Armory to discuss transportation problems for older county residents.