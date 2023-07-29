Out of the past: July 30

Andrew Ostrowski quit his job at the local Procter & Gamble plant at the end of March so he could campaign full time for the U.S. Senate; the Democratic candidate estimates he has spent about $3,500 of his own money in his effort to win Tuesday's primary; Ostrowski is one of the four, largely unknown candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri; the fifth and favored candidate is Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon.
Procter & Gamble Co. has filed for a permit to discharge water into the Mississippi River; the application is in the comment stage in the Water Pollution Control Division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in Jefferson City; water that would go into the river would be processed and clean, say P&G officials.
Arson is suspected in yesterday's blaze at Lorimier School, 401 Independence St.; while there was no sign of forced entry into the building, all doors and windows being locked, arson is suspected because an upstairs file cabinet had been rifled and in the nurse's office, supplies and equipment had been opened and scattered; materials in the coach's office had been ignited, and there was damage to the equipment room; heat caused damage to the kitchen and storage room, and there was smoke damage throughout the building; school superintendent Charles E. House, however, says there should be no delay opening the school next term.
An attempt is being made by several elderly Cape Girardeau area residents to officially form the Cape County Council on Aging; but the interest shown in the organization so far has been less than enthusiastic; Percy Little, acting president, calls a meeting of the group this morning at the National Guard Armory to discuss transportation problems for older county residents.
One man is instantly killed and another receives a broken leg, when the concrete roof of a newly constructed garage at 711 Forrest Ave., collapses at 11:20 a.m., covering both with slabs of 4-inch concrete; fatally hurt is Henry G. Hall, 35, a laborer, and the injured man is Henry Warfield, 38, a sub-contractor; the roof of the garage was 24 feet long and 12 feet wide; it was to serve as a back porch to the Delmar Boyd residence, located a few hundred feet north of the 1900 block of Broadway.
The Barbers Association of Cape Girardeau announces that effective Monday the price of haircuts will be increased to 75 cents and shaves to 50 cents; present prices are 65 cent for a haircut and 35 cents for a shave; 32 barber, all of Cape Girardeau, signed an agreement to participate in the price hike.
The State Highway Commission is considering Haas Lane, a short distance form the west outskirts of Cape Girardeau, on the Jackson Road, as the point where the state highway will turn southward to avoid passing through this city; in the party investigating the proposed route are Theo. Gary, chairman of the highway commission; B.S. Piepmeier, chief engineer for the commission; Col. C.D. Matthews, a member of the commission, and Frank Newton, division engineer; it is proposed to follow Haas Lane, then turn to the southeast to connect with the paved stretch of Kingshighway south of Cape Girardeau.
Members of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, returned early yesterday from a two-week encampment at Nevada, Missouri; officers of the regiment say this year's encampment was the best in the history of the organization.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
