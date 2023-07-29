Out of the past: July 29

1998

Notre Dame High School staff members are settling into their new facility this week as contractors complete work on the 114,000-square-foot facility scheduled to open this fall; the new school occupies about 25 of the nearly 48 acres of land along Route K donated to the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese by the James and Wanda Drury Family Trust; the project, worth $6.7 million, was financed by a capital campaign and is the largest ever undertaken through the diocese.

The city of Cape Girardeau recently received the 1998 Missouri Waste Control Coalition's Outstanding Achievement Award for its curbside recycling program; the city was nominated for the award by Gary L. Gaines, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Southeast Regional Office; by the end of the 1996-97 fiscal year, Cape Girardeau residents had diverted 41% of the waste material from the waste stream into the recycling program.

1973

An area once used for ball games by pupils attending the old Illmo High School last week was transformed into an outdoor worship place by an Illmo couple; old-fashioned, nondenominational prayer meetings were held last week in the backyard of the old brick school building, which shows its age and the work of vandals; Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Roth of Illmo recently purchased the building because, they say, God directed them to do so; area people preached the sermons and led the songs at the week-long event; now that the revival has ended, the Roths say they'll wait for the Lord to tell them what to do with the building.

The Rev. Frederick Schmucker of Cape Girardeau has been named director of the consortium on pastoral care related to the Illinois Conference of Churches; the group is recognized as the ecumenical agency overseeing the chaplaincy and religious programs in the institutions of the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Illinois Department of Mental Health and the Illinois Department of Children's and Family Services.