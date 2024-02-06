Out of the past: July 29

1994

Johnny McGaha, a professor of criminal justice at Southeast Missouri State University, is spearheading an effort to get a national community service program established in the region; the university is seeking $400,000 annually for three years to operate a program that would involve as many as 20 AmeriCorps participants at any one time; the program would deal with public health, the environment and disadvantaged children.

The Cape Girardeau Bicentennial Time Capsule is sealed in an air-tight capsule in a mausoleum vault in Memorial Park; an international time capsule registry will notify city officials in 50 years that it is time to open the capsule.

1969

Cape Girardeau Jaycees fan out over the city to start distributing preliminary survey forms to help Cape Go! -- Citizens' Goals for Cape Girardeau -- in its work of determining what residents want most for the city; distribution of the surveys is being made door-to-door.

Rep. Bill D. Burlison, stating 50,000 acres of farmland were flooded this summer in the 10th Congressional District, is asking the secretary of agriculture to offer emergency assistance to Southeast Missouri farmers who have suffered damage from both high water and drought.