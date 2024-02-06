Out of the past: July 29

Johnny McGaha, a professor of criminal justice at Southeast Missouri State University, is spearheading an effort to get a national community service program established in the region; the university is seeking $400,000 annually for three years to operate a program that would involve as many as 20 AmeriCorps participants at any one time; the program would deal with public health, the environment and disadvantaged children.
The Cape Girardeau Bicentennial Time Capsule is sealed in an air-tight capsule in a mausoleum vault in Memorial Park; an international time capsule registry will notify city officials in 50 years that it is time to open the capsule.
Cape Girardeau Jaycees fan out over the city to start distributing preliminary survey forms to help Cape Go! -- Citizens' Goals for Cape Girardeau -- in its work of determining what residents want most for the city; distribution of the surveys is being made door-to-door.
Rep. Bill D. Burlison, stating 50,000 acres of farmland were flooded this summer in the 10th Congressional District, is asking the secretary of agriculture to offer emergency assistance to Southeast Missouri farmers who have suffered damage from both high water and drought.
Sgt. Charles E. Dalton, who was reported missing in action June 23, has been confirmed as one of the American soldiers to give his life in France on June 6, invasion day; Dalton, who served with an Army Engineers unit, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry M. Dalton; his wife is the former Cecil Davidson.
When the SEMO District Fair is held Aug. 9-12, one of the features will be the district and parish show classes of dairy cattle; this department is set up at the local fair for the first time and is sponsored by the state, which, through its Department of Agriculture, will pay the premiums aggregating $250; the show is primarily for dairymen who want to exhibit one day.
BENTON, Mo. -- A group of about 100 determined men met here Monday and decided Kings Highway through Scott County will be built of modern concrete, not gravel; W.H. Heisserer, county chairman for the Mississippi River Scenic Highway, called the meeting and, after organizing a county branch of the association, several large landowners declared it would never do to waste money on a temporary, gravel road, and they would do all in their power to have this most important highway constructed of concrete.
Mrs. T.J. Caruthers, a graduate of Missouri University and also a graduate nurse, has been employed by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education as school nurse and attendance officer; she is now serving as a community nurse, having been employed by some women's groups to see after the deserving poor.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
