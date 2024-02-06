Out of the past: July 28

1998

Southeast Missouri State University has begun construction of a $60,000 fountain in front of Kent Library; the fountain will feature a waterfall punctuated with a number of limestone boulders; former university president Dr. Kala Stroup proposed the project shortly before she left in August 1995 to take a job as Missouri's commissioner of higher education; she and her husband, Joe, donated $37,000 to the project, and the university plans to spend an additional $23,000; university construction crews are doing the work.

A little rain and cool weather was just what area farmers needed to give growing crops a respite from July's scorching sun; temperatures over the weekend didn't top 80 degrees, and a steady rain fell over most of Southeast Missouri; the wet weather comes at a good point in the growing season, after the wheat harvest is finished and before the corn harvest in late August.

1973

Costs of Cape Girardeau's sewage treatment and disposal system in its 10 years of operation have spiraled to the point where the city spends more on running the system than it does on retiring nearly $1.6 million in bonds that financed construction of a large portion of the system; what this means for city taxpayers, who recently received their sewer service charge statements, is that prospects for a rate reduction are dim, even after the bonds are paid off in 1986.

Walls are rising rapidly on the new K Mart store being built along the east bank of Cape La Croix Creek, just off Gordonville Road; earlier, the site was raised several feet above the surrounding ground.