Out of the past: July 28

1992

The largest emergency medical-response exercise in the nation's history, an event slated for Cape Girardeau in October, has taken on even greater proportions. "Operation Steel Cure II" -- first announced in May by federal, state and local authorities -- will be held in coordination with a mock medical-disaster exercise by the National Disaster Medical System. The four-day exercise will be held Oct. 22 to 25.

City officials in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City plan to pour thousands of dollars into an industrial-development partnership they hope will bring more jobs to Cape Girardeau County. An industrial-development director and assistant will be hired to act as marketing representatives to entice businesses here. Tentative plans are for a three-year endeavor.

1967

Public housing at Illmo-Scott City is reportedly the latest stumbling block to the merger of the two towns, although the city councils of both communities have voted to submit the proposed merger to a vote of residents. An election date won't be set, however, until after Illmo has received approval of its plans for the proposed 100-unit housing project from federal authorities.

Voters at Delta will be asked Aug. 15 to select an interim government for the city and to decide the fate of a $140,000 bond issue for the purpose of building a water system. The election is the second step in the community's move from village status to that of a fourth-class city.