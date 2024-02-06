Out of the past: July 28

The largest emergency medical-response exercise in the nation's history, an event slated for Cape Girardeau in October, has taken on even greater proportions. "Operation Steel Cure II" -- first announced in May by federal, state and local authorities -- will be held in coordination with a mock medical-disaster exercise by the National Disaster Medical System. The four-day exercise will be held Oct. 22 to 25.
City officials in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City plan to pour thousands of dollars into an industrial-development partnership they hope will bring more jobs to Cape Girardeau County. An industrial-development director and assistant will be hired to act as marketing representatives to entice businesses here. Tentative plans are for a three-year endeavor.
Public housing at Illmo-Scott City is reportedly the latest stumbling block to the merger of the two towns, although the city councils of both communities have voted to submit the proposed merger to a vote of residents. An election date won't be set, however, until after Illmo has received approval of its plans for the proposed 100-unit housing project from federal authorities.
Voters at Delta will be asked Aug. 15 to select an interim government for the city and to decide the fate of a $140,000 bond issue for the purpose of building a water system. The election is the second step in the community's move from village status to that of a fourth-class city.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees are proposing to establish a United Service Organization here to provide soldiers, sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen a place to rest as they pass through the city. Servicemen travel through Cape Girardeau every day, often stopping here for several hours with no place to spend their idle time.
Meeting last night, the Cape Girardeau School Board employed John Wescoat and Carl Summers as new members of the public-school teaching staff and accepted the resignation of E.L. Barrett.
A rally in the evening closes out Women's Registration Day, as the women of Cape Girardeau and through the United States sign up to support Uncle Sam's cause. The rally is held at Courthouse Park, with patriotic speeches and a concert by the Sixth Regiment band.
Dr. Paul Williams has received word from the War Department to report to Fort Riley, Kansas, to enter training Aug. 10. Although the youngest doctor in Cape Girardeau, Williams has established a large practice and is making a great sacrifice in leaving.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
