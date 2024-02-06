Out of the past: July 27

1995

City officials say the Cape LaCroix Creek-Walker Branch Flood Control Project is more than half finished; the Army Corps of Engineers will open bids today for what city officials call phase II-B of the project; it includes construction of a concrete channel between Broadway and Kingsway, next to Burger King and Choctaw Park.

City manager J. Ronald Fischer celebrates his 62nd birthday with cake and goodbyes; it's his last day as city manager, bringing an end to a career in Cape Girardeau city and county government that spanned three decades; he was Cape Girardeau's fourth city manager in 30 years and the only one who previously served as a councilman and mayor.

1970

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Tom Gilmore says he will file later this week for an injunction to halt a rock festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend near Sikeston, Missouri; while there is no state or county law prohibiting such an event, Gilmore says the request for the injunction will be based on the possibility of the festival constituting a public nuisance.

Two Cape Girardeau contractors -- Loy Crites and Burton J. Gerhardt -- are asked to resign from the Southeast Missouri Contractors Association following a labor dispute over a written agreement with Laborers Local 282; James L. Drury, chief negotiator for the association, calls the agreement "invalid."