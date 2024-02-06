Out of the past: July 26

1995

The Board of Regents plans to appoint an interim president at Southeast Missouri State University until a permanent president is hired; the interim president won't be a candidate for the job and will be named before the current president, Dr. Kala Stroup, steps down at the end of August.

TAMMS, Ill. -- Groundwork and sanitary sewer installation work are underway at the site of the new Illinois Super Max Prison, scheduled to open near here in 1997; Kenny Construction Co., and Morrison-Knudson Construction Co. have teamed up to serve as construction managers of the project.

1970

Riverside West Builders Supply has let a contract to Drury Development Co. for construction of a new main retail and service center to cover slightly more than 23,000 square feet and which will be the largest of its type between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee; the firm closed its retail store for the weekend, allowing workers to begin razing the present headquarters of the company, two storage sheds and a portion of an umbrella-type storage shed, this area to make room for the new structure which will face on Kingshighway and William Street.

Trinity United Methodist Church, built around 1865, holds its annual reunion service in the morning; it's followed by a basket lunch and an afternoon program and business meeting; regular services are held at the church, rededicated two years ago, one Sunday per month; the church is located about two miles west of Jackson, near the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County line.