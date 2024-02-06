Out of the past: July 26

The Board of Regents plans to appoint an interim president at Southeast Missouri State University until a permanent president is hired; the interim president won't be a candidate for the job and will be named before the current president, Dr. Kala Stroup, steps down at the end of August.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Groundwork and sanitary sewer installation work are underway at the site of the new Illinois Super Max Prison, scheduled to open near here in 1997; Kenny Construction Co., and Morrison-Knudson Construction Co. have teamed up to serve as construction managers of the project.
Riverside West Builders Supply has let a contract to Drury Development Co. for construction of a new main retail and service center to cover slightly more than 23,000 square feet and which will be the largest of its type between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee; the firm closed its retail store for the weekend, allowing workers to begin razing the present headquarters of the company, two storage sheds and a portion of an umbrella-type storage shed, this area to make room for the new structure which will face on Kingshighway and William Street.
Trinity United Methodist Church, built around 1865, holds its annual reunion service in the morning; it's followed by a basket lunch and an afternoon program and business meeting; regular services are held at the church, rededicated two years ago, one Sunday per month; the church is located about two miles west of Jackson, near the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County line.
Telephone and electric power service in this area was partially disrupted during a wind and rainstorm yesterday afternoon, which brought at least temporary respite from a week-long heat wave; a tree near Minnesota Avenue, between Independence and Bloomfield streets, was blown down, carrying with it circuits giving electric service to that section of the city.
The Leming orchards will be handling ripe peaches at its new sales office and packing shed on Highway 61 in about 10 days, says M.E. Leming Jr.; the building, which is about finished, is 90-by-32 feet; packing and retailing will be handled at the new location, which is near the Missouri Pacific switch track crossing.
This being the last week of the primary election campaign, all aspirants for county office plan to "camp" in Cape Girardeau this week; more than one-third of all the voters in the county live in the city of Cape Girardeau, and that town is always where the last political battles take place.
Cape Girardeau is to have another manufacturing plant to make agricultural implements; Dr. Herbert Piper has executed the necessary papers to begin the manufacture of his land pulverizer, a farm machine which does away with all harrows, land rollers and ground packers; the new plant will employ about 25 men to start.
