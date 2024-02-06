Out of the past: July 26

1994

Students returning to Nell Holcomb Elementary School north of Cape Girardeau in the fall will be greeted with renovated classrooms air-conditioned and newly lighted; the $767,000 renovation project is a little more than half complete.

Cape Girardeau firefighters rescue a 36-year-old man from an apartment fire at 105 S. Spanish St.; firefighters find the unidentified man on the floor near his bed; they believe he was overcome by toxic smoke and gases while attempting to flee the burning apartment.

1969

Four families remain in the Arena Building, where they have been staying since floodwaters forced them out of their South Cape Girardeau homes two weeks ago; the flooding Mississippi River, which at its crest topped 39 feet, forced the virtual evacuation of the low-lying section and 14 families found refuge in the Arena Building.

Bunny Bread Inc. has acquired a tract of land on the east side of its plant at 310 Christine St. and plans an extensive expansion next spring; plans are to erect a masonry addition 50 feet wide and 232 feet long to provide for planned increased production facilities.