Out of the past: July 25

1998

Missouri law enforcement has two new weapons in the war on methamphetamine; Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon announced Friday new legislation that will allow cooperative drug investigative and arrest powers between bordering counties in Missouri and Illinois; the new legislation, which becomes effective Aug. 29, means the war on meth "knows no borders," Nixon said; he also announced formation of a new Methamphetamine Prosecution Strike Force to assist local prosecutors with meth cases.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Eight months after being named the home of the first maximum-security prison built in Southeast Missouri, Mississippi County residents are finally seeing the facility move from paper to reality; some 107 contractors hopeful of winning the bid to build the $73 million, 1,500-bed Charleston Correctional Center visited the city earlier this week to learn the plans and specifications of the project; bids will be opened Aug. 13 in Jefferson City, with construction to begin a month later.

1973

The Federal Aviation Agency's Flight Service Station at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport may be phased out in the next few years, but the closing is not a certainty yet; two FAA officials confirmed yesterday that the agency is considering a long-range plan to consolidate flight service stations across the country.

With tennis becoming more and more popular, The Southeast Missourian is making plans for its first tennis tournament, scheduled for Aug. 17-19 on the Southeast Missouri State University courts; actually, 1973 marks the 10th consecutive year for a tennis tournament in Cape Girardeau, but in previous years it has been an individual venture by R.C. Malahy, one of the area's top enthusiasts; Malahy, who once played Bobby Riggs and lost, will be tourney director for the newspaper's first venture.