Out of the past: July 25

1997

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority's latest company will not only benefit the port and Scott City, but Cape Girardeau as well; Canal Chip is setting up a $10 million wood chip company at the port; it has already brought a certain amount of prosperity to Scott City, which received a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant that was tied into new businesses at the port; the grant will go to establish a new well for the city's water system.

The U.S. House gives a boost to Southeast Missouri flood control projects, passing the Energy and Water Appropriations Act by a vote of 418 to 7; the legislation includes $1.8 million for the continued construction of the Cape LaCroix flood control project in Cape Girardeau.

1972

State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, announces that following the Aug. 8 primary election he will withdraw as candidate for reelection to the 156th District seat in the Missouri House of Representatives; Pierce says he won't resign as state representative, a post he has held since 1968, but will continue to serve until after this year's sessions are completed.

A new picket sign appears at the Charmin Paper Products Co. expansion project in what appears to be an attempt by Laborers Local 282 here to continue to keep other unions off the job; today's sign bears the name of Local 282 and reads, "Cam Electric does not have a contract with Local 282," which, The Missourian learned, is a true statement; it is apparent the laborers needed to get the name of the union onto the sign to continue to force other union members from their jobs.