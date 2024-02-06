Out of the past: July 25

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority's latest company will not only benefit the port and Scott City, but Cape Girardeau as well; Canal Chip is setting up a $10 million wood chip company at the port; it has already brought a certain amount of prosperity to Scott City, which received a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant that was tied into new businesses at the port; the grant will go to establish a new well for the city's water system.
The U.S. House gives a boost to Southeast Missouri flood control projects, passing the Energy and Water Appropriations Act by a vote of 418 to 7; the legislation includes $1.8 million for the continued construction of the Cape LaCroix flood control project in Cape Girardeau.
State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, announces that following the Aug. 8 primary election he will withdraw as candidate for reelection to the 156th District seat in the Missouri House of Representatives; Pierce says he won't resign as state representative, a post he has held since 1968, but will continue to serve until after this year's sessions are completed.
A new picket sign appears at the Charmin Paper Products Co. expansion project in what appears to be an attempt by Laborers Local 282 here to continue to keep other unions off the job; today's sign bears the name of Local 282 and reads, "Cam Electric does not have a contract with Local 282," which, The Missourian learned, is a true statement; it is apparent the laborers needed to get the name of the union onto the sign to continue to force other union members from their jobs.
Of the recently voted airport bond issue of $115,000, the City of Cape Girardeau has formally issued $35,000 and through the airport board will immediately buy the remaining land needed for port development; the rest of the bonds will be held and won't be sold until such time as the funds are needed.
Lucile L. Hoffarth of Springfield, Missouri, has been chosen as director of the Cape Girardeau Girl Scout Area Council, which is being organized by the local, Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, councils; as the first paid Girl Scout supervisor here, Hoffarth will devote her time to leader and council member training in all fields of scouting.
Herman Loos, a farmer living two miles north of Jackson, sustains a severe wound to his leg when the grindstone on which he is sharpening a hand scythe turns over, throwing him on the scythe; he is brought to Jackson and his wound dressed.
Mr. and Mrs. J.O. Statler, 550 S. Hanover St., announce they are trading their home here for a 110-acre farm owned by Simn Gortman, four miles north of Whitewater; the farm has been in Mrs. Statler's family for three generations; it was purchased by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Oehlschler, shortly after the Civil War; after their deaths, the farm went to Mr. and Mrs. Otto Willa, parents of Mrs. Statler.
Sharon K. Sanders
