Out of the past: July 25

1995

"Overwhelmed by elegance" is how one traveler described life aboard the new American Queen riverboat; for six hours Monday the sternwheeler's 406 passengers toured Cape Girardeau, while a few area residents were allowed to tour the boat.

The City of Cape Girardeau will seek federal and state aid to buy flood-prone homes; but the City Council still must decide if it can afford its share of such a program before it makes a final decision; city officials don't know how much the city will have to spend, although estimates place the cost at $160,000 or more.

1970

A Southeast Missouri native who gained statewide recognition as the wife of the state's governor may try to succeed her husband in office; sources in Jefferson City and St. Louis say Betty Hearnes, wife of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, is seriously considering a campaign to become Missouri's first woman governor.

Cape Girardeau County Board of Equalization has ended its session for another year, making 46 adjustments in real estate assessments, eight of which were increased while 38 were lowered; in addition the board heard complaints from 28 property owners on which the board took no action to change assessments.