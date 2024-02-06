Out of the past: July 24

1995

About 10,000 people attended the three-day Balloons & Arts Festival '95, sponsored by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri; weather hampered yesterday's competitive balloon flight, with only four balloons flying; about 50 balloons competed in two flights Saturday.

Shoppers hurried into the new Target store in streams before rain fell in sheets yesterday afternoon; the discount store at 2020 Siemers Drive held its official grand opening Sunday, with about 400 people standing in line when the doors opened at 8 a.m.

1970

Having settled a strike with the Southeast Missouri Contractors Association earlier this month, members of the Local 282 of the Builders Laborers Union here dropped their hammers and picked up picket signs once more at numerous construction sites throughout Southeast Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday; at least four sites in Cape Girardeau are affected; while the number of laborers idle isn't known, at least 400 workers at Noranda Aluminum New Madrid set up picket lines Wednesday morning.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Exchanges of gunfire between whites and blacks in Cairo erupted late last night, but no injuries are reported; the Rev. Manker Harris, public relations director for the United Front, which has been conducting a boycott against white-owned businesses, says more than 200 bullets were fired in little more than an hour; the shooting was concentrated at the Pyramid Courts housing project.