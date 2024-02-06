Out of the past: July 24

1994

Melvin "Spankee" Rogers, co-star of the new "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" television series, signed autographs and promoted Cape Girardeau's Black Family Reunion yesterday at West Park Mall; in addition, dancer John Guilliam and duet Brothers With Flav were at the mall offering a boost to the reunion, planned for Aug. 12 to 14 at Arena Park.

The first phase of the Jackson Rotary Lake renovation project should be completed early this week; approximately 13,000 to 14,000 cubic yards of sediment have been removed from the bottom of the 3.2-acre lake bed; removal of the sediment will increase the depth of the lake 10 to 15 feet after it is refilled this winter.

1969

ABOARD USS HORNET -- The men who opened the Moon Age return safely to planet earth, steering themselves to a near-bull's-eye landing just 9 miles from this recovery ship; Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins are immediately placed behind a biological barrier to prevent spread of possible lunar germs.

At a public hearing on the State Highway Department's William Street corridor plan, the city submits an alternate proposal calling for an S-curve beginning near Henderson and William streets and bending south to a point near Pacific and Morgan Oak streets; the curve, as proposed, would eliminate the need to make Sprigg and Frederick streets one-way between William and Morgan Oak.