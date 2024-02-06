Out of the past: July 24

1993

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau reached a crest Friday and is receding slightly, but the worst isn't over; after a crest Friday of 46.6 feet, the National Weather Service is predicting another crest of 47 feet on Aug. 3.

More than 30 balloonists from 14 states are in Cape Girardeau for Balloon Fest '93; they are competing for more than $10,000 in prize money; conducting the races here for a second straight year are Rob and Jetta Schantz, who own and operate Skysigns Unlimited Inc., a business of hot-air balloon sales, service, instruction and show promotions.

1968

The Cape Girardeau County Jail at Jackson, which has a normal capacity of 18 prisoners, has 24 lodged in its cells at noon, and the Sheriff's Department is having to buy additional beds.

Police are investigating recent vandalism on the north walls of both wings of Jefferson School, 520 S. Minnesota Ave.; vandals wrote obscene words and made other markings on the red brick walls; school officials say they have no idea how, or if, the walls can be cleaned; vandals also broke into the school took paper towels and set them on fire at two doorways on the west wing; no damage resulted from the fires.