Out of the past: July 24

The pilot and a passenger in a twin-engine airplane were killed yesterday when the plane crashed in south-central Pennsylvania. The plane belonged to Motorcycle Stuff Inc., a Jackson company owned by Jim Dodd of Cape Girardeau. The two victims haven't been identified.
Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neyland Clark's employment contract has been extended for an additional year; Clark was hired in July 1991 under a three-year contract.
Jerry Drury announces the purchase of a Ramada Inn franchise, with plans projected to the stage for site preparation to begin within the next few weeks and actual construction to begin later this year; location for the hotel is a 5 1/2-acre site within the northeast corner of the intersection of Route K and Interstate 55.
Two new Cape Girardeau firemen will begin work next week, bringing the department to full strength with 35 men, including chief Carl J. Lewis. Jerry L. Rose, 34, and Harold G. Cobb, 24, have been hired to fill two long-standing vacancies.
A delegation of Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce workers starts at noon to sell as much preferred stock as possible in a proposed new corporation to be formed by Garvey Lyons, a manufacturer at Hannibal, Missouri, who proposes to lease the closed Superior Electric plant for the manufacture of war material.
The new Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau receives its charter in the evening at a dinner party meeting at Centenary Methodist Church; it's attended by representatives of clubs throughout Division 12 of the Mo-Kan-Ark District and other divisions in this district. The charter is presented by Dr. Charles B. Holman of St. Louis, immediate past vice president of Kiwanis International, to Floyd Statler, president of the club.
Otto Kochtitzky, F.W. Morrison and Edward F. Regenhardt are appointed by Judge John A. Snider in Common Pleas Court to act as commissioners in assessing damages and benefits on property in a district surrounding a strip of private property that is to be condemned to widen and extend Main Street south of Independence.
Within two months, the Cape Girardeau Law Library Association should have its law library opened for use by its members. A library committee has been appointed to purchase the first books to be used; it was decided a complete set of reports of every district in the United States should be purchased, meaning the library will have a report of every case decided by a state supreme court or appeals court in the country for the last 50 years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
