Out of the past: July 24

1992

The pilot and a passenger in a twin-engine airplane were killed yesterday when the plane crashed in south-central Pennsylvania. The plane belonged to Motorcycle Stuff Inc., a Jackson company owned by Jim Dodd of Cape Girardeau. The two victims haven't been identified.

Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neyland Clark's employment contract has been extended for an additional year; Clark was hired in July 1991 under a three-year contract.

1967

Jerry Drury announces the purchase of a Ramada Inn franchise, with plans projected to the stage for site preparation to begin within the next few weeks and actual construction to begin later this year; location for the hotel is a 5 1/2-acre site within the northeast corner of the intersection of Route K and Interstate 55.

Two new Cape Girardeau firemen will begin work next week, bringing the department to full strength with 35 men, including chief Carl J. Lewis. Jerry L. Rose, 34, and Harold G. Cobb, 24, have been hired to fill two long-standing vacancies.