Out of the past: July 23

1996

After more than a half century of providing musical entertainment for Cape Girardeau residents, the Community Concert Association plans one curtain call before it disbands; the organization will hold a farewell concert Nov. 5 as a tribute to concert association members; the concert features pianist Robert Levin of the New York Philomusica; the board of directors decided dissolution was the best answer to lagging interest in the organization and falling attendance at concerts.

From the outside everything looks the same, but students at Trinity Lutheran School will notice some big changes inside when classes start next month; seeing Wesley Wrucke in the principal's office will be the biggest change; after 25 years, principal Robert Hartmann retired at the end of last school year; Wrucke, who was hired in January, started work last week as principal at Trinity.

1971

In an effort to increase public interest in military service, recruiters -- Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine -- are moving their offices from the Federal Building to new offices at 1311-15 Broadway; some have voiced disapproval over the move, thinking it another example of extravagant federal spending; but recruiters all say the added expense will by far offset the poor recruiting reports they have been building since moving into the Federal Building.

Construction on the remaining 64 miles of Interstate 55 at the midsummer point in the work season is progressing on schedule and is 60% complete; almost half of the 13 miles of I-55 in Cape Girardeau County has been paved and preparations are underway to begin paving in Perry County by mid-August.