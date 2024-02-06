Out of the past: July 23

After more than a half century of providing musical entertainment for Cape Girardeau residents, the Community Concert Association plans one curtain call before it disbands; the organization will hold a farewell concert Nov. 5 as a tribute to concert association members; the concert features pianist Robert Levin of the New York Philomusica; the board of directors decided dissolution was the best answer to lagging interest in the organization and falling attendance at concerts.
From the outside everything looks the same, but students at Trinity Lutheran School will notice some big changes inside when classes start next month; seeing Wesley Wrucke in the principal's office will be the biggest change; after 25 years, principal Robert Hartmann retired at the end of last school year; Wrucke, who was hired in January, started work last week as principal at Trinity.
In an effort to increase public interest in military service, recruiters -- Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine -- are moving their offices from the Federal Building to new offices at 1311-15 Broadway; some have voiced disapproval over the move, thinking it another example of extravagant federal spending; but recruiters all say the added expense will by far offset the poor recruiting reports they have been building since moving into the Federal Building.
Construction on the remaining 64 miles of Interstate 55 at the midsummer point in the work season is progressing on schedule and is 60% complete; almost half of the 13 miles of I-55 in Cape Girardeau County has been paved and preparations are underway to begin paving in Perry County by mid-August.
The weekend rain, which caused the overflow of several sanitary sewer lines in Cape Girardeau, brought the city's sewer problems back into focus; this one fact stands out: The whole city is virtually without storm sewer facilities; there is really only one bona fide storm sewer, that in District 6C, running down through the middle of Sunset Terrace addition, from Themis Street north to Southeast Hospital.
Wheat threshing and hay making cut into the ranks of the petit jury in Common Pleas Court, when Cape Girardeau County women are selected for the first time for jury service; three women take their seats on the jury: Mrs. R.R. Schade of Cape Girardeau, Mrs. LaFern Fox of Jackson and Mrs. Glen Surface of near Millersville; the case they hear involves a real estate sale.
The Cape Girardeau Chautauqua opens at 3 p.m. in a big tent on the Teachers College campus; the opening program features Five Spring Maidens, a violin orchestra; they perform again at the 8 p.m. program, followed by a lecture by Charles C. Jessee on "Democracy, Divine and Devilish."
A Women's Auxiliary to the American Legion was organized at a meeting last night and officers were elected; Mrs. H.P. Gaines, mother of Harry Gaines, post commander of the American Legion, and also of Norman Gaines, who saw active service with the 35th Division during the war, was chosen to head the new organization; Mrs. Nat Snider was elected secretary and Mrs. G.W. Patton, treasurer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders