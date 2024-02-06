Out of the past: July 23

1995

The Rev. Oscar A. Gerken, former pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, is guest speaker at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; he speaks on "The Challenge of China," based on Luke 10:2.

The congregation of La Croix United Methodist Church holds its first worship services in its new church at 3102 Lexington Ave.; the new auditorium seats nearly 300, and the facility is designed to accommodate a children's ministry; the church held services at West Park 4 Cine and Sunday School classes in the theater and Pasta House in the mall for almost seven years.

1970

There will be an added incentive for many alumni of State College to return to the campus next Oct. 30-31 for the annual Homecoming observance; a special program is being planned to honor Helen Bedford, the faculty member with the longest continuing service in the history of the college; Bedford, head of the department of fine and applied arts, joined the college faculty in 1925.

The City of Cape Girardeau has been waiting nearly 16 months for a new fire truck ordered from an Elmira, New York, plant, and that wait will continue another four or five days; Fire Chief Carl J. Lewis has been notified the truck is finally on its way, coming by rail; but, it turns out, the boxcar in which it was shipped has been spotted at a site north of the city in the wrong direction; the nearest switching station to Cape Girardeau is in Hayti, Missouri, some 100 miles south.