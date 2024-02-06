Out of the past: July 20

1996

Happy Hollow remains the preferred site for a new federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, but a final decision won't be made before fall; the General Services Administration isn't rushing to make a decision because construction of the $30 million courthouse is still three years away; the GSA in April settled on the Happy Hollow site west of City Hall as its preferred choice.

Beginning in November, Missouri's welfare recipients will purchase food and get cash with a debit card, doing away with food stamps and welfare checks; the program, Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT, looks to be more efficient, cost effective and secure, says Ed Bailey, the EBT project director for Missouri in Jefferson City.

1971

It might seem crop damage from last Thursday's storm couldn't be much worse, but the situation is indeed worsening; where hail struck corn plants, the southern corn leaf blight has taken hold; this is a blow to farmers for whom storm damage estimates alone continue to climb, now standing at slightly more than $6 million in crop losses in Cape Girardeau County alone.

Striking Bell System telephone employees throughout the United States are preparing to return to work under terms of a proposed contract yet to be approved by rank and file union members; picket lines in the Cape Girardeau district of Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. are scheduled to be removed at 11 p.m., and striking workers are to return to their jobs Wednesday, exactly a week after the walkout began.