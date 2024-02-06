Out of the past: July 20

1992

Three workers from Lone Star, who were out on the Mississippi River doing some kind of tests, rescued a dog yesterday after it jumped from the Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau, pulling it into their boat after it plunged into the river. The dog was unharmed.

Three painters from Idaho Springs, Colorado; Carbondale, Illinois; and San Antonio, Texas, begin painting the Jake Wells bicentennial mural at Broadway and Fountain Street. If weather cooperates, the mural should be finished in about a week.

1967

Cape Girardeau County Court officially sets the 1967 county tax rate at 45 cents per $100 assessed valuation, the same as last year. The Governmental Study Association's view of the county budget is expenses will have to be cut to avoid borrowing money next year or to avoid a tax increase next year. A Missourian examination of county finances showed the county might have to borrow money next year, even with a tax increase.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night rejected the first reading of an ordinance accepting the zoning ordinance and map of the Bartholomew plan and agreed to give it further study.