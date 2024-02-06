Out of the past: July 20

Three workers from Lone Star, who were out on the Mississippi River doing some kind of tests, rescued a dog yesterday after it jumped from the Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau, pulling it into their boat after it plunged into the river. The dog was unharmed.
Three painters from Idaho Springs, Colorado; Carbondale, Illinois; and San Antonio, Texas, begin painting the Jake Wells bicentennial mural at Broadway and Fountain Street. If weather cooperates, the mural should be finished in about a week.
Cape Girardeau County Court officially sets the 1967 county tax rate at 45 cents per $100 assessed valuation, the same as last year. The Governmental Study Association's view of the county budget is expenses will have to be cut to avoid borrowing money next year or to avoid a tax increase next year. A Missourian examination of county finances showed the county might have to borrow money next year, even with a tax increase.
The Cape Girardeau City Council last night rejected the first reading of an ordinance accepting the zoning ordinance and map of the Bartholomew plan and agreed to give it further study.
Cape Girardeau's first big war-bond and stamp rally since the days of World War I will be held tomorrow under the personal direction of 11-year-old Tarzan Jr. Johnny Sheffield, the tousle-haired actor who plays Johnny Weissmuller's son in the Tarzan movies, will come here as a Cub Scout, aiding the United States in its war effort.
Standing nearby when a shot accidentally is fired as police attempt to place a man under arrest in front of a South Sprigg Street tavern at 9:45 p.m., Fred Buckner, 42, of Illmo is shot in the arm. He is treated at Southeast Missouri Hospital.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The drawing for military service begins at 9:49 a.m. here, with Secretary of War N.D. Baker and the House and Senate Military Committees in attendance. At Cape Girardeau, The Daily Republican newspaper publishes the numbers as they are drawn and the corresponding local names. First to be drawn here is number 258, John Leonard Brown of Cape Girardeau, an employee of M.E. Leming Lumber Co.
Capt. Wilson C. Bain of Company L has been notified his company and the Sixth Regiment band will be inspected tomorrow night by a U.S. Army officer. When the inspection is completed, the company and band will be mustered into federal service and become a unit of the national Army.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
