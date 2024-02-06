Out of the past: July 2

1996

Foreclosure on St. Vincent's College will sever the city of Cape Girardeau's ties to the property and to Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation; thanks to a short-term loan from the Vincentian Fathers of St. Louis, who owned the seminary, the foundation took the title to the property in April 1995; but plans to pay off the loan didn't materialize; after extending the payoff date too many times, the Vincentians decided to foreclose on the property; the city had worked with Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation to pay off the land purchase.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Standard Democrat, Sikeston's daily newspaper, has been sold; Michael Jensen and Don Culbertson, both of Sikeston, and Gary Rust of Cape Girardeau have purchased the six-day-a-week operation from American Publishing Co.; Jensen has served as publisher of the Standard Democrat since 1989, and Culbertson is the former general manager of the paper; Rust is president of Rust Communications of Cape Girardeau.

1971

Up the lazy river it came, calliope playing and paddle wheel churning the muddy waters of the Mississippi; the Delta Queen, last of the nation's overnight river steamers, docked here two hours yesterday afternoon, where approximately 2,000 people lined the levee to greet the old riverboat, and perhaps say goodbye; the Queen is operating under special exemption of the Maritime Bill until 1973, but Congress has threatened to shut down the steamer because of inadequate safety measures to meet the Safety at Sea Act.

The Burton J. Gerhardt Contracting Corp. of Cape Girardeau is asking the city for a special use permit to be utilized at the Idan-Ha Hotel site, Broadway and Fountain Street, giving further indication a solution may be near to the problem of the condemned property; the permit is requested for remodeling and reconditioning of the present buildings to provide 55 apartment units and six or seven retail store outlets on the ground floor of the buildings.