Out of the past: July 19

1997

It's "taps" for the Army ROTC at Southeast Missouri State University, which shut its doors for the last time this week; the Army made the decision to close the unit due to limited resources, declining enrollment and a far-reaching effort to downsize the number of U.S. Army officers, officials say.

Frequent fliers stand alongside raw recruits during the Southeast Missouri Modelers Association Air Show at Gordonville Airport; the show, which features modern airplanes built and flown by SMMA members, is a flight demonstration put on for tourists riding the St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad; about 100 tourists watched flights today, and demonstrations will continue Sunday.

1972

Encouraged by city sales tax receipts coming in at a higher rate than anticipated, the Cape Girardeau administrative staff is seriously considering sites for the proposed construction of another residential fire station to serve the northwest section of town; if all goes well, it is hoped the new station can be placed in operation July 1, 1973.

Gubernatorial hopeful Sen. Earl R. Blackwell, in Cape Girardeau on the first leg of a three-day campaign through Southeast Missouri, says Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton "is more to the left than Sen. (George) McGovern ever hopes to be"; the maverick Hillsboro, Missouri, Democrat says Eagleton's name on the Democratic presidential ballot in November will do absolutely nothing in carrying Missouri.