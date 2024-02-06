Out of the past: July 19

It's "taps" for the Army ROTC at Southeast Missouri State University, which shut its doors for the last time this week; the Army made the decision to close the unit due to limited resources, declining enrollment and a far-reaching effort to downsize the number of U.S. Army officers, officials say.
Frequent fliers stand alongside raw recruits during the Southeast Missouri Modelers Association Air Show at Gordonville Airport; the show, which features modern airplanes built and flown by SMMA members, is a flight demonstration put on for tourists riding the St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad; about 100 tourists watched flights today, and demonstrations will continue Sunday.
Encouraged by city sales tax receipts coming in at a higher rate than anticipated, the Cape Girardeau administrative staff is seriously considering sites for the proposed construction of another residential fire station to serve the northwest section of town; if all goes well, it is hoped the new station can be placed in operation July 1, 1973.
Gubernatorial hopeful Sen. Earl R. Blackwell, in Cape Girardeau on the first leg of a three-day campaign through Southeast Missouri, says Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton "is more to the left than Sen. (George) McGovern ever hopes to be"; the maverick Hillsboro, Missouri, Democrat says Eagleton's name on the Democratic presidential ballot in November will do absolutely nothing in carrying Missouri.
The Union Bus Center, from which six bus lines will operate, will open Monday in a new building constructed by C.A. Juden on Spanish Street, between Independence and Merriwether streets; the building, recently completed, has been leased by the Dixie Greyhound Lines, Inc., and Southern Trailways Bus System, and other than their coaches, the buses of the Southeast Missouri Bus Lines, C. and H. Coach Lines, Scofield Bus Line and Frisco Trailways will operate from it; terminal manager is Norman Huhn, who has for the past year been ticket agent at the Greyhound station, 735 Broadway.
The Evans Pharmacy, 1127 Broadway, formerly the Matthews Drug Store, will open Monday, after having been closed for several day for alterations; Mr. and Mrs. James Evans of Jackson purchased the store from Moore Matthews July 5.
Two passenger trains operating out of Cape Girardeau -- to Hayti and to Poplar Bluff, Missouri -- will be taken off Thursday, according to ticket agent John Neal; five men on each train will be affected by the change; no reason for the cutting off of the trains has been given, but some believe it is because of the rundown condition of the motors and coaches, as there have been no repairs made here in local shops because of the strike.
According to Missouri Public Utilities Co. manager E.A. Hart, the five employees discharged yesterday were not to do repairs in the Frisco Railroad shops, acting as strike breakers, but were to run a power line to the round house for a new motor that is to be installed; Hart characterizes the whole incident as foolishness.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.