Out of the past: July 19

1996

About 20 people attended a presentation last night featuring detailed descriptions of improvements the Jackson Board of Education would like to accomplish if a $7.8 million bond issue passes Aug. 6; the money, which would raise property taxes about $26 a year on a house with an assessed valuation of $70,000, would be used to construct a 44,500-square-foot elementary school on the southeast side of town, a math and science building at the Jackson High School campus, and add about 14,212 square feet of classrooms to North Elementary School.

Agents of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service will descend on some area businesses next week to check records and look for possible violations in the hiring of illegal aliens; Michael Heston, INS director of operations in Kansas and Missouri, says there is enough of a problem in the Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, Missouri, areas to warrant the four-day visit.

1971

Gordonville Mayor Charles Skelton and Town Councilman Edward Birk request Cape Girardeau County Court to reconsider its action of last Thursday cutting off CART gasoline tax funds to small towns; Skelton explains Gordonville has been working on street development for the past three years and hoped to complete its project this year; Gordonville would be eligible for $437 from the county under the gasoline tax-sharing program that has been in effect the past several years.

The board of directors of Farmers and Merchants Bank announce application has been made to the commissioner of finance of Missouri and to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to move its main banking facility from the present location at 701 Good Hope St. to 2011 William St.; selection of an architect will be made in the near future to design the new main banking facility to be located on the west side tract.