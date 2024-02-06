Out of the past: July 19

1994

A St. Louis industrial loss will be Jackson's gain; Lee-Rowan, a St. Louis-based manufacturer and distributor of home organizational products, says it will close its St. Louis manufacturing facility and combine the operation with its Jackson production facility; equipment will be transferred from St. Louis, and the 300 to 400 St. Louis workers will be given the opportunity to work in Jackson.

After ironing out last-minute details in closed session, the Scott City Council yesterday unanimously approved a $63 million riverboat gambling contract with Lady Luck Gaming Corp.

1969

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Equalization will continue its work next week, still wrestling with the problem of deciding how to apply a $7 million assessment increase ordered by the State Tax Commission; the board approached the matter from several angles this week, but hasn't as yet come up with a firm policy.

Plaza Gifts, now at 2106 William St., is moving into the Town Plaza Shopping Center, locating in the space formerly occupied by the Hobby Horse; the spot is being renovated and will provide around 4,000 square feet for the specialty shop, which has but about half the space in its current quarters; the store is owned by Mr. and Mrs. Frank V. Klueppel.