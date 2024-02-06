Out of the past: July 19

A St. Louis industrial loss will be Jackson's gain; Lee-Rowan, a St. Louis-based manufacturer and distributor of home organizational products, says it will close its St. Louis manufacturing facility and combine the operation with its Jackson production facility; equipment will be transferred from St. Louis, and the 300 to 400 St. Louis workers will be given the opportunity to work in Jackson.
After ironing out last-minute details in closed session, the Scott City Council yesterday unanimously approved a $63 million riverboat gambling contract with Lady Luck Gaming Corp.
The Cape Girardeau County Board of Equalization will continue its work next week, still wrestling with the problem of deciding how to apply a $7 million assessment increase ordered by the State Tax Commission; the board approached the matter from several angles this week, but hasn't as yet come up with a firm policy.
Plaza Gifts, now at 2106 William St., is moving into the Town Plaza Shopping Center, locating in the space formerly occupied by the Hobby Horse; the spot is being renovated and will provide around 4,000 square feet for the specialty shop, which has but about half the space in its current quarters; the store is owned by Mr. and Mrs. Frank V. Klueppel.
Pvt. James L. Groseclose, 20, a son of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Groseclose of Chaffee, Missouri, formerly of Randles, was killed in action in Italy on June 26, his parents were informed Tuesday night by telegram from the War Department.
A deed transferring 27.3 acres of land known as the Springdale Bird Sanctuary from Judge and Mrs. I.R. Kelso to the Audubon Society of Missouri is filed with the county recorder; filed along with the deed are the articles of agreement and certificate of incorporation, specifying that if the land isn't of use as a bird sanctuary in the future, its ownership reverts back to the grantors or their heirs.
Dr. Jerome A. Rapp of St. Louis announces he has bought the equipment of Dr. S.T. Adams, dentist, at 420 H.-H. Building; Adams has gone West on account of the ill health of his wife; Rapp will begin his work here Tuesday; he was a captain in the dental corps of the Army and served 14 months in France.
The position of director of the band and violinist at the Teachers College, a position which hasn't been filled for a year, will be held this fall by William E. Roller of Brookings Agricultural College of South Dakota; he is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and also of the American Conservatory of Music of Chicago.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
