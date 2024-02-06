Out of the past: July 17

1993

Eighth District Rep. Bill Emerson toured parts of his flood-ravaged district with officials of the Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Commission; the tour began at New Madrid, Missouri, and included stops at Commerce, Missouri, Dutchtown and Cape Girardeau.

Demolition of buildings along the planned Mississippi River bridge route in Cape Girardeau began yesterday with the razing of a vacated house at 714 College Ave.; Werner Brothers of Herculaneum, Missouri, is the contractor for demolition of 54 buildings, mostly houses, at a cost of $211,573.

1968

State College announced it is taking major steps this summer to solve the long-standing traffic problems on and around the campus; work is underway to more than double the student parking spaces by adding two new parking lots; the college also plans to tighten its traffic-control regulations and restrictions.

A weeklong heat wave of temperatures in the 90s is driving Girardeans to the showers and air conditioners for relief; hitting a high of 95 degrees here yesterday for the second consecutive day, it was the sixth straight day for the thermometer to remain above the 90-degree mark; despite the hot days, Mother Nature has been providing rather pleasant nights.