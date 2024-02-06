Out of the past: July 17

Eighth District Rep. Bill Emerson toured parts of his flood-ravaged district with officials of the Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Commission; the tour began at New Madrid, Missouri, and included stops at Commerce, Missouri, Dutchtown and Cape Girardeau.
Demolition of buildings along the planned Mississippi River bridge route in Cape Girardeau began yesterday with the razing of a vacated house at 714 College Ave.; Werner Brothers of Herculaneum, Missouri, is the contractor for demolition of 54 buildings, mostly houses, at a cost of $211,573.
State College announced it is taking major steps this summer to solve the long-standing traffic problems on and around the campus; work is underway to more than double the student parking spaces by adding two new parking lots; the college also plans to tighten its traffic-control regulations and restrictions.
A weeklong heat wave of temperatures in the 90s is driving Girardeans to the showers and air conditioners for relief; hitting a high of 95 degrees here yesterday for the second consecutive day, it was the sixth straight day for the thermometer to remain above the 90-degree mark; despite the hot days, Mother Nature has been providing rather pleasant nights.
Lt. (j.g.) William Ernest Leming, 24, a U.S. Navy flyer, lost his life in a plane crash July 12, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William E. Leming of Cape Girardeau were informed yesterday by telegram; no further details as to the nature of the crash were available.
Cape Girardeau's young sailors have their new wardrobe; the 339 seamen at State College will spend today and tomorrow getting fitted into 4 1/2 tons of the togs, the actual weight of 347 boxes of uniforms shipped to the Naval V-12 Training Unit here.
Jackson was astir early in the morning to bid Godspeed to 49 heroes in the making; as early as daybreak, cars and other vehicles carried the Army recruits, their families and friends to the county seat; Julien Dearmont is designated captain of the 41 white draftees, and Henry Johnson is to lead the eight black fellows until they reach camp; they depart by train.
The Chautauqua management announces as a special attraction for the closing day of the splendid program, William Jennings Bryan will give his latest address; Bryan will speak here July 24, and those holding season tickets to the Chautauqua won't have to pay extra.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
