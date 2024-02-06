Out of the past: July 16

1997

A group of concerned Jackson merchants and business owners are getting up very early once a week; for the past two months, on Thursday mornings at 7, the group -- the Small Business Recruitment Committee -- has been meeting to discuss the future of small businesses in Jackson; Councilwoman Val Tuschhoff, a member of the group, says about 12 Jackson business men and women decided to become active in the recruitment of small businesses to Jackson.

If City Councilman Tom Neumeyer, Mandy McClure and the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission get their wish, the log cabin at 127 S. Frederick St., would be moved to behind City Hall and become part of a plaza of historic structures; Neumeyer and McClure, the owner of the house, address the commission with their plan; cost of moving the house would be between $5,000 and $6,000; McClure would donate the house to the city.

1972

Construction has started on a brick office and clinic structure at the northeast corner of William and Hanover streets; the structure is owned by John Freeze and has been leased by Dr. Joseph Busciglio, a chiropractic physician; the building will contain about 2,300 square feet.

State Rep. R.J. "Bus" King, in Cape Girardeau for a Republican rally in Common Pleas Courthouse Park, says he will file a suit Monday in the Missouri Supreme Court to challenge the residency qualifications of State Auditor Christopher "Kit" Bond, one of his opponents in the Aug. 8 primary election of the Republican nomination for governor.