Out of the past: July 16

A group of concerned Jackson merchants and business owners are getting up very early once a week; for the past two months, on Thursday mornings at 7, the group -- the Small Business Recruitment Committee -- has been meeting to discuss the future of small businesses in Jackson; Councilwoman Val Tuschhoff, a member of the group, says about 12 Jackson business men and women decided to become active in the recruitment of small businesses to Jackson.
If City Councilman Tom Neumeyer, Mandy McClure and the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission get their wish, the log cabin at 127 S. Frederick St., would be moved to behind City Hall and become part of a plaza of historic structures; Neumeyer and McClure, the owner of the house, address the commission with their plan; cost of moving the house would be between $5,000 and $6,000; McClure would donate the house to the city.
Construction has started on a brick office and clinic structure at the northeast corner of William and Hanover streets; the structure is owned by John Freeze and has been leased by Dr. Joseph Busciglio, a chiropractic physician; the building will contain about 2,300 square feet.
State Rep. R.J. "Bus" King, in Cape Girardeau for a Republican rally in Common Pleas Courthouse Park, says he will file a suit Monday in the Missouri Supreme Court to challenge the residency qualifications of State Auditor Christopher "Kit" Bond, one of his opponents in the Aug. 8 primary election of the Republican nomination for governor.
Back in its banks at Cape Girardeau for the first time in 34 days, or since June 12, the Mississippi River, while still 3 feet above flood stage, is draining down to more nearly its normal size; the last traces of the muck and mire are being removed from the Main Street area by street and fire department crews, who are washing away the sediment in the Frisco plaza area.
State ratings of dairies furnishing Cape Girardeau's milk supply is underway, with the result to form the basis for milk inspection being inaugurated under county supervision; all the producers and the three plants here are being checked under the U.S. Public Health Ordinance, which the city has been asked to adopt.
The Rev. J.H. Taylor, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church, delivers the sermon at the union service held in the evening at Courthouse Park.
Practically every country in the world is represented at all times in Rome, Italy, where thousands of men take the highest degrees of priesthood, says the Rev. Joseph Lilly, who returned from there last week to spend a short vacation with his mother, Mrs. Edward S. Lilly; the Rev. Leo Foley, who went with Lilly and was graduated at the same, is also here visiting his mother, Mrs. M.E. Foley; the two priests left here Oct. 8, 1920, sailing two days later; they received doctor of divinity degrees from the College Angelico in Rome, preparing them to teach in seminaries.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
