Out of the past: July 16

The Rev. Conway Brisco is the newly appointed pastor of Zion United Methodist Church at Gordonville; he will also serve as district youth coordinator.
More than 250 antique and collectible automobiles will be auctioned this weekend by Smith's Auction Company at Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center; the auction began yesterday and continues today with a fresh batch of cars; autos Saturday went for as low as $1,000 and as high as $50,000; the same is expected today.
City Sanitation Inc., a private firm that holds the contract for refuse collections in Cape Girardeau, has started a sanitary landfill operation in South Cape; according to City Manager W.G. Lawley, the operation is underway in a portion of what is platted as the Village of Girardeau; Woodrow W. Juden, president of City Sanitation, says before the operation was started it was discussed and inspected by officials from the State Health Department of Jefferson City and Marvin Campbell, county health officer.
A rock festival, billed as the "largest and best coordinated" in the Midwest, is planned for Southeast Missouri over the Labor Day holiday weekend; David Gilliland of Sikeston, Missouri, a spokesman for St. Louis-Memphis International Rock Festival Inc., the sponsoring group, says the event is scheduled for Sept. 4-6 on the Brewer farm near Interstate Dragways, four miles north of Miner.
With the actual purchase just completed on 27 more lots in the Haas sector on West Broadway, the Cape Girardeau School District now has taken title to most of the ground needed for the new school building; plans are to construct a high school building on the property following the war.
Appointed as patrolmen, Clyde Wolters and William A. Mills started work as members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department yesterday; the department now has 11 men, including chief M.F. Morton.
Policeman Hiram Seitz of the Broadway beat has sent in his resignation to police chief W.J. Segraves, to take effect as soon as another officer can be hired to relieve him; Seitz was engaged about the first of the month to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Irvin Wilson, who quit to manage a moving picture house at Jackson.
Dr. J.C. Vorbeck, prominent Democratic politician, is circulating a petition requesting Sen. James A. Reed to deliver an address here on the League of Nations.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
