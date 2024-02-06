Out of the past: July 16

1995

The Rev. Conway Brisco is the newly appointed pastor of Zion United Methodist Church at Gordonville; he will also serve as district youth coordinator.

More than 250 antique and collectible automobiles will be auctioned this weekend by Smith's Auction Company at Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center; the auction began yesterday and continues today with a fresh batch of cars; autos Saturday went for as low as $1,000 and as high as $50,000; the same is expected today.

1970

City Sanitation Inc., a private firm that holds the contract for refuse collections in Cape Girardeau, has started a sanitary landfill operation in South Cape; according to City Manager W.G. Lawley, the operation is underway in a portion of what is platted as the Village of Girardeau; Woodrow W. Juden, president of City Sanitation, says before the operation was started it was discussed and inspected by officials from the State Health Department of Jefferson City and Marvin Campbell, county health officer.

A rock festival, billed as the "largest and best coordinated" in the Midwest, is planned for Southeast Missouri over the Labor Day holiday weekend; David Gilliland of Sikeston, Missouri, a spokesman for St. Louis-Memphis International Rock Festival Inc., the sponsoring group, says the event is scheduled for Sept. 4-6 on the Brewer farm near Interstate Dragways, four miles north of Miner.