Out of the past: July 15

Construction is underway in front of Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State University on a new fountain; former university president Dr. Kala Stroup and her husband, Joe, donated $30,000 in 1995 for the plaza and fountain.
Dozens of people line up early in the morning to get first choice of seats for Willie Nelson's Sept. 17 concert at the SEMO District Fair; tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m., but people are lined up as early as 1 a.m. to get the best seats; not everyone in line is waiting for Willie tickets; Kenny Chesney performs Sept. 15, and Lonestar with Brad Hawkins is scheduled Sept. 16; over 2,500 tickets are sold opening day.
The Rev. Michael McPherson, a graduate of the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago, who was ordained a minister of the Lutheran Church in America, is installed as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; delivering the sermon at the installation service is Dr. Paul Erickson of Decatur, Illinois, southern district representative for the LCA's Illinois Synod; a reception follows in the church's fellowship room.
As part of a requirement for completion of his master of music education degree from Southeast Missouri State University, Elwood Doss Jr. presents a voice recital in the afternoon at First Baptist Church, where he is minister of music; Doss is studying under Doyle Dumas.
The City of Cape Girardeau, in effect, tells the American Legion it is powerless to prevent the staging of Sunday night midget automobile races unless it also bans other forms of entertainment, such as motion pictures, bowling, softball and baseball; mindful of the controversial nature of the issue, the City Council tells the Legionnaires that "the decision of Sunday night racing now rests with the members of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion"; in turn, the Legion announces a racing program for the coming Sunday night.
The Jackson Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Ivan Schotell as coach of the Jackson football Indians; Schotell asked to be released from his contract in order that he may play professional football with the Detroit Lions this fall; the board has named Wallace Hicks as his successor.
Hilda Militzer and Frieda Esswein, delegates to the 31st Annual Walter League Convention to be held in Detroit, Michigan, today through July 19, left on the early morning train Saturday; they were accompanied by a group of members of Trinity Lutheran Church: Meta Schack, Anna Niermann, Frieda Haupt, Alma Probst, Vera Hanny, Ruby Hunze, Marie Werner, Amanda Esswein, Marie Foeste and Erna Schrader; more than 5,000 young people from the United States and Canada are expected to attend the gathering.
Cape Girardeau street cars are being run on Spanish Street between Broadway and Independence Street; this part of the track hadn't been used in years, but it has been put into operation instead of having the cars wait on Broadway at the switch near Fountain Street; continuous service around the "belt" is impossible at this time because of the sewer being put in at West End Boulevard.
Sharon K. Sanders
