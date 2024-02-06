Out of the past: July 15

1998

Construction is underway in front of Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State University on a new fountain; former university president Dr. Kala Stroup and her husband, Joe, donated $30,000 in 1995 for the plaza and fountain.

Dozens of people line up early in the morning to get first choice of seats for Willie Nelson's Sept. 17 concert at the SEMO District Fair; tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m., but people are lined up as early as 1 a.m. to get the best seats; not everyone in line is waiting for Willie tickets; Kenny Chesney performs Sept. 15, and Lonestar with Brad Hawkins is scheduled Sept. 16; over 2,500 tickets are sold opening day.

1973

The Rev. Michael McPherson, a graduate of the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago, who was ordained a minister of the Lutheran Church in America, is installed as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; delivering the sermon at the installation service is Dr. Paul Erickson of Decatur, Illinois, southern district representative for the LCA's Illinois Synod; a reception follows in the church's fellowship room.

As part of a requirement for completion of his master of music education degree from Southeast Missouri State University, Elwood Doss Jr. presents a voice recital in the afternoon at First Baptist Church, where he is minister of music; Doss is studying under Doyle Dumas.